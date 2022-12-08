Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi HC declines to hear plea seeking deportation of certain foreign nationals

Delhi HC declines to hear plea seeking deportation of certain foreign nationals

delhi news
Updated on Dec 08, 2022 12:42 AM IST

The plea said that many foreigners come to India on student or medical visas and get involved in criminal acts like drug smuggling, human trafficking and cyber fraud

While allowing Subhash Sharma, the petitioner-lawyer to withdraw his plea, a bench of chief justice Satish Chandra Sharma and justice Subramonium Prasad also remarked that it will not accept any racial statement against anyone. (HT Archive)
While allowing Subhash Sharma, the petitioner-lawyer to withdraw his plea, a bench of chief justice Satish Chandra Sharma and justice Subramonium Prasad also remarked that it will not accept any racial statement against anyone. (HT Archive)
ByHT Correspondent

The Delhi high court on Wednesday declined to entertain a plea seeking immediate deportation of nationals of certain countries who are living in Delhi without a valid passport or visa. The plea said that such foreign nationals are drug peddlers and have negative ramifications for India’s future.

While allowing Subhash Sharma, the petitioner-lawyer to withdraw his plea, a bench of chief justice Satish Chandra Sharma and justice Subramonium Prasad also remarked that it will not accept any racial statement against anyone.

“We will not accept any racial statement against anyone. They are also human beings and you are making serious allegations against them without any basis. They have valid passports,” the bench said.

After the court warned the petitioner that heavy costs would be imposed, while dismissing the plea, the petitioner requested that he be allowed to withdraw the plea. The bench allowed him to do so with liberty to file a fresh petition after doing further research on his allegations.

“Many foreigners are taking student and medical visas and are involved in criminal acts like drug smuggling, human trafficking and cyber fraud,” the plea said, adding that these foreigners have no valid visas or passports to stay in India.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 08, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out