Delhi HC exempts lawyers across NCR from vehicle curbs

New Delhi

The court passed the order while hearing a plea filed by the Delhi High Court Bar Association (DHCBA), after the restrictions came into force on November 1. (Representative photo)

The Delhi High Court on Friday exempted lawyers residing in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR), along with court staff, from the Delhi government’s ban on the entry of vehicles registered outside the national capital that do not comply with BS-VI emission standards.

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A bench of justice Amit Mahajan clarified that the exemption would be applicable only on court working days. To be sure, the exemption is only on the Delhi government’s ban and not from the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM).

The court passed the order while hearing a plea filed by the Delhi High Court Bar Association (DHCBA), after the restrictions came into force on November 1 as part of the Delhi government’s Winter Action Plan, which will remain in effect until January 31, 2027. The measures also include a directive prohibiting fuel stations from dispensing fuel to vehicles without a valid pollution under control certificate (PUCC).

In the petition, DHCBA president N Hariharan said that the high cost of housing in Delhi made it unaffordable for many advocates, judges and court staff to live in the Capital. It argued that these individuals perform the essential service of administering justice and should be exempted from the restrictions.

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{{^usCountry}} It said that the notice exempted CNG and electric vehicles and emergency and sovereign-duty vehicles, and also empowered the Delhi government’s environment department to exempt other categories of vehicles. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It said that the notice exempted CNG and electric vehicles and emergency and sovereign-duty vehicles, and also empowered the Delhi government’s environment department to exempt other categories of vehicles. {{/usCountry}}

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The petition further stated that BS-VI emission standards were introduced in Delhi in 2020, while the transport department and the Supreme Court, through various orders, allowed vehicles of older emission standards to operate within specified lifespans — up to 10 years for diesel vehicles and 15 years for petrol vehicles.

The Delhi High Court had earlier refused to stay the ban, while hearing a petition filed by lawyer Gurumukh Das Kohli, challenging the same. A bench of acting chief justice Nitin Sambre and justice Sanjay Sharma had said that the matter would be heard on November 27, when other petitions are listed.