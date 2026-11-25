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Pachauri, who also served as chairperson of the United Nations’ Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), was accused of sexual harassment by a woman research assistant at TERI in February 2015. (Representative photo) more less

The Delhi High Court has quashed sexual harassment findings made by the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) of The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) against its former director general RK Pachauri.

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A bench of justice Amit Mahajan, in his order released on Monday, set aside the ICC’s findings and remitted the matter to the competent Local Committee for fresh consideration. The court held that Pachauri fell within the definition of an “employer” under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 (POSH Act).

“In the present case, it is not disputed that Respondent No. 5 was the Director General of TERI and, thus, fell within the definition of ‘Employer’ under Section 2(g) of the POSH Act. In view thereof, the complaint was required to be entertained by the Local Committee and not the Internal Committee constituted by TERI under Section 4 of the POSH Act,” the court held.

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{{^usCountry}} Pachauri, who also served as chairperson of the United Nations’ Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), was accused of sexual harassment by a woman research assistant at TERI in February 2015. Following an internal inquiry, the ICC found him guilty of sexual harassment in May 2015. Pachauri denied the allegations and challenged the committee’s findings before the Industrial Tribunal, which subsequently upheld them. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Pachauri, who also served as chairperson of the United Nations’ Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), was accused of sexual harassment by a woman research assistant at TERI in February 2015. Following an internal inquiry, the ICC found him guilty of sexual harassment in May 2015. Pachauri denied the allegations and challenged the committee’s findings before the Industrial Tribunal, which subsequently upheld them. {{/usCountry}}

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Pachauri died in February 2020. His legal representatives later moved the high court , challenging both the ICC’s inquiry report and the Industrial Tribunal’s order.

The court said, “The fact that the objection as to the jurisdiction of the Internal Committee was not raised before the Committee or the learned Industrial Tribunal would not, by itself, validate proceedings conducted by a forum lacking statutory jurisdiction. The question goes to the very authority of the Internal Committee to entertain and inquire into the complaint and, therefore, cannot be defeated merely on the ground of failure to raise an objection at an earlier stage. Where the statute specifically entrusts the inquiry into a complaint against the employer to the Local Committee, the Internal Committee cannot assume such jurisdiction. The defect, therefore, strikes at the root of the proceedings and cannot be cured by the subsequent appellate scrutiny of the learned Industrial Tribunal.”

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Pachauri’s lawyer Ashish Dixit argued that the complaint against him could only have been examined by the District-level Local Complaints Committee under Section 6, not TERI’s Internal Complaints Committee, since he was TERI’s Director General and employer under the POSH Act.

Dixit had also contended that Pachauri was denied copies of witness statements and an opportunity to cross-examine witnesses.