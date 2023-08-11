Ensure no sale of Chinese manjha in city on I-Day: HC to Delhi Police

The Delhi high court has directed the Delhi Police to ensure there is no sale of Chinese manjha (glass-coated kite string) in the national capital during the Independence Day period, which is also a kite-flying season. The court was hearing four petitions by family members of those who died or were injured because of Chinese manjhas while riding motorcycles. (ANI Photo)

On August 8, justice Prathiba M Singh noted that the Delhi Police has taken several steps to stop the sale of Chinese manjha and even registered 284 cases from February 16 to August 3 to check the problem. “Accordingly, it is directed that Delhi Police shall continue to take steps to restrain the sale of Chinese manjha in Delhi even during the forthcoming Independence Day period, which is the kite-flying season,” said the court in an order released Thursday.

The court was hearing four petitions by family members of those who died or were injured because of Chinese manjhas while riding motorcycles. The petitioners sought action and compensation from the authorities.

In its order, the court of justice Singh noted that according to a status report filed by the police, efforts have been made to implement the ban on stock, sale, storage, and manufacture of the prohibited thread in any manner and to take legal action when needed.

A meeting was organised with the wholesale dealers of kites and manjha products to apprise them about the complete ban on the kite flying thread made of nylon, plastic, or any other synthetic material popularly known as Chinese manjha. They were directed to share information on those selling the banned product.

Police also told the court that a meeting was held with the representatives of online e-commerce platforms on the issue and letters have also been issued to the heads of police of adjoining districts of Delhi like Ghaziabad, Gautam Budh Nagar, Faridabad, Gurugram, Sonipat, and Jhajjar with a request to start special drives against use and sale of Chinese manjha in their areas.

The court asked the police to file a fresh status report by the next date of hearing on October 5.

It also asked the Delhi Legal Services Authority to examine if the victims of Chinese manjha injuries are entitled to any compensation.

HT reported on August 7 that the north and outer Delhi areas recorded the most cases of the sale of the deadly Chinese manjha in Delhi, according to data shared by the Delhi Police.

Chinese manjha has proved to be lethal for both humans and birds in the Capital. The Delhi government in January 2017 and the National Green Tribunal (NGT) in July that year prohibited the sale, manufacture and supply of glass-coated thread across the city.

Last year, at least three people died while 11 sustained injuries due to the string. On July 20, a 7-year-old girl was killed in west Delhi’s Paschim Vihar when she was sitting with her father on a motorcycle.