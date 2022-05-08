Delhi: Hoax bomb call triggers panic in Vasant Vihar
Two bags, which were allegedly left behind by a foreigner outside a chemist’s store at the A block market in Vasant Vihar, sparked panic in the area over fears of a bomb.
In a 40-minute operation, police cordoned off the area, evacuated people from nearby shops and placed sand bags around the two bags only to find old clothes and some other belongings inside, officials said.
“The control room had received a call at 11.12 am about two unattended suspicious bags outside shop 5 in the A block market. Locals told us that a foreign national had come to buy medicines art the market. Our officers immediately cordoned off the area. Later we confirmed that there was no suspicious or illegal item in the two bags,” said deputy commissioner of police(south west) Manoj C, adding that the police are trying to trace the owner of the bags.
-
Report immigrants in your area: Delhi BJP to members
Alleging that the Aam Aadmi Party is helping illegal Bangladeshi and Rohingya migrants settle in the city, the Bharatiya Janata Party Delhi unit chief Adesh Gupta on Saturday asked the citizens to report such encroachments so that necessary action, including “use of bulldozers”, can be taken. While AAP did not respond to the charge on Saturday, it had earlier accused the saffron party of “illegally settling Bangladeshis and Rohingya across the country”.
-
20-year-old man beaten to death in Dwarka, another killed in Madangir
A 20-year-old man died days after Krishna was dragged outside his home in Rajapuri near Dwarka's Uttam Nagar allegedly by a group of a dozen people, including minor boys, who reportedly also kicked, punched and assaulted the victim with leather belts and plastic pipes as they dragged him by the hair through the lane. Police said a team reached the spot and found that Krishna had suffered serious injuries.
-
Former J&K education minister Harsh Dev Singh joins AAP
The Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party suffered a jolt on Saturday when its chairperson, former education minister and three-time MLA from Ramnagar Harsh Dev Singh joined the Aam Aadmi Party in New Delhi in the presence of party leader Sanjay Singh. Its former MLAs Balwant Singh Mankotia and Yash Paul Kundal had switched to the AAP. Harsh had met AAP leaders on April 7 wherein they discussed the modalities and plans for joining.
-
SIM card ‘misuse’: J&K probing agency raids 19 locations
In a crackdown against the misuse of SIM cards by militants and their fraudulent sale by telecom vendors, the Jammu and Kashmir state investigation agency on Saturday carried out searches at 19 premises across the Valley, officials said. “The SIA in 11 different FIR cases carried out searches at 19 premises spread all over Kashmir,” the officials said.
-
BSF opens fire at Pak drone in Jammu’s Arnia
The Border Security Force on Saturday evening fired eight rounds after picking up the movement of a Pakistani drone, which had crossed the International Border in Arnia subsector of Jammu district. A BSF officer said, “A drone from Pakistan side was observed coming towards Indian side in Arnia area at 7.25pm with a blinking light. Hardly had it crossed the IB, alert BSF troops fired eight rounds at the drone.”
