A 46-year-old hospital cashier was arrested for allegedly strangling his wife to death following a domestic dispute at their home in Delhi’s Mangolpuri, police said.

Police said the hospital cashier allegedly strangled his 42-year-old wife following an argument and later took her to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital. more less

The accused, identified as Kailash, worked as a cashier at a private multispeciality hospital in Rohini. His 42-year-old wife, Nirmala, was allegedly strangled to death on Monday following an altercation at their residence, deputy commissioner of police (outer) Vikram Singh said.

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The couple had been married for around 22 years but had not been on speaking terms for the past nine years, even though they continued to live in the same building. The argument reportedly began after Kailash repeatedly asked Nirmala to start speaking to him, but she refused, enraging him. He allegedly strangled her with his bare hands, the DCP said.

According to the DCP, Kailash left the house without informing anyone about the incident. The couple’s three children returned home and found their mother lying unconscious in a room. They immediately informed their father.

“Kailash returned home and pretended to be in shock as if he did not know what had happened to his wife. He took his wife to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital for medical attention in an auto-rickshaw. The attending doctors declared her dead on arrival. The hospital staff became suspicious when they found ligature marks around the woman’s neck and informed the police,” said DCP Singh.

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{{^usCountry}} A team from the Raj Park police station questioned the family members. The woman’s husband objected and accused the personnel of harassing the family. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A team from the Raj Park police station questioned the family members. The woman’s husband objected and accused the personnel of harassing the family. {{/usCountry}}

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“The husband became the prime suspect after the personnel learnt about the couple’s domestic disputes and also found some abrasions on his body. He was interrogated and confronted with technical evidence, after which he confessed to strangling his wife,” the officer said.

A case of murder was registered under Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Raj Park police station, and the husband was arrested, police said.