New Delhi

The data will be used to analyse impact of air pollution on the public. (HT Archive)

All hospitals and medical facilities in Delhi, including government-run, private, society-run facilities, polyclinics and Ayushman Mandirs, have been directed to compile all respiratory cases and burn injuries until November 30 and submit a consolidated report on December 1, Delhi department of health and family welfare has ordered.

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The order was sent to all medical superintendents and medical directors of the facilities, in line with a Supreme Court order on September 29, officials said.

“Categorically stating the exact extent of the increase of admission of patients till Nov 30, 2026, and a compliance report/data compiled may be submitted to this department every Monday without fail. The final consolidated report shall be submitted on Dec 1 by 3 pm,” read the order, a copy of which was accessed by HT.

Officials said the order was sent to 32 government hospitals, eight society hospitals under the Delhi government, 414 Ayushman Mandirs, 2,025 other health facilities, including polyclinics and district hospitals, and 1,354 private hospitals in the Capital.

The order also provided details on what hospitals have to record in a “Proforma for weekly reporting of patient admission.” It stated that weekly reporting of patient admissions has to be done for “respiratory/burns/any other related to fire crackers.”

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{{^usCountry}} As per the order, the data has to be categorised into four categories. “...total number of patients admitted at the time of starting of the reporting period (baseline), total number of patients admitted during the current reporting week, total number of patients admitted cumulatively up to the reporting date, increase/decrease in admissions during the current reporting week (2-1), and percentage baseline 5 increase/decrease over,” read the order. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As per the order, the data has to be categorised into four categories. “...total number of patients admitted at the time of starting of the reporting period (baseline), total number of patients admitted during the current reporting week, total number of patients admitted cumulatively up to the reporting date, increase/decrease in admissions during the current reporting week (2-1), and percentage baseline 5 increase/decrease over,” read the order. {{/usCountry}}

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The order read, “This has reference to the supreme court of India in its order dated Sep 29, in which the following directions have been issued in point no.29 (B)....Point no.29(B): To file an affidavit on the impact of bursting firecrackers, categorically stating the exact extent of the increase of admission of patients till 30.11.2026, in all Hospitals and Health Centres across Delhi-NCR, following the festival.”