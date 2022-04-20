Delhi Jahangirpuri violence live updates: Heavy police presence, anti-encroachment drive underway
- Delhi Violence Live Updates: Communal clashes broke out in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri on April 16 during a Hanuman Jayanti procession. Security has been amped up in the area since then.
Delhi Violence Latest News: Heavy police deployment was seen at Delhi's Jahangirpuri – where violence between two communities erupted Saturday as a Hanuman Jayanti procession passed – ahead of a two-day anti-encroachment drive organised by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC).
The NDMC urged the Delhi Police to provide at least 400 personnel 'including lady police/outer force for maintaining law and order during the encroachment removal action'.
The 'demolition drive' comes after a letter by Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta, who wrote to the NDMC mayor Raja Iqbal Singh to demolish 'illegal' constructions belonging to the 'rioters' in Jahangirpuri. Gupta alleged those involved in the riots had the protection of the local MLA.
Nine people, including eight police personnel, were injured in clashes in Jahangirpuri during a Hanuman Jayanti procession on April 16. Delhi Police has arrested 23 people - many Muslims - so far, including two juveniles. Five of the accused - including Mohammad Ansar, allegedly the key conspirator, and Sonu, who was seen on video firing a pistol during the clashes - face charges under the strict National Security Act.
A political blame game has erupted between the BJP and the AAP, with each accusing the other of counting Ansar as a member of its party.
Since the violence police have used drones to conduct aerial surveillance and, on Tuesday, said that the situation was peaceful and talks with a 'peace committee' were ongoing.
Wed, 20 Apr 2022 10:45 AM
'Slums, shops built on roadside will be removed'
The driver of the bulldozer being used for the ‘demolition drive’ tells ANI that “slums and shops built on roadside will be removed” in the area. An anti-encroachment drive is underway at the Jahangirpuri area of Delhi which witnessed violence on April 16 during a religious procession.
Wed, 20 Apr 2022 10:41 AM
Delhi Police, anti-riot teams keep bird's eye view on Jahangirpuri situation
Delhi Police officers and those from anti-riot teams have taken position on the roof tops to ensure that they have a birds eye view of the area. Police are also using drones to record the events of Wednesday.
Wed, 20 Apr 2022 10:37 AM
Anti-encroachment drive begins
Wed, 20 Apr 2022 10:23 AM
BJP's war on poor Muslims, AAP's 'dubious role': AIMIM chief Owaisi on demolition drive
All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday hit out at BJP and AAP over a letter from Delhi municipal corporation to the police requesting to provide at least 400 personnel for a demolition drive in violence-hit Jahangirpuri. Read full story
Wed, 20 Apr 2022 10:15 AM
Bulldozer arrives for ‘demolition drive’ at Jahangirpuri
Wed, 20 Apr 2022 10:14 AM
'Will provide security to NDMC... focus on law and order': Delhi Police
"We will provide security to the civic agency (NDMC) for the anti-encroachment drive. Adequate force is available. Focus is on law and order situation," Dependra Pathak, the Special Commissioner of Police (Law & Order) was quoted by ANI.
Wed, 20 Apr 2022 10:06 AM
Heavy police deployment in Delhi's Jahangirpuri
Heavy police deployment continues in Delhi's Jahangirpuri area, where stone-pelting incidents took place on April 16 during a religious procession. DCP North West Usha Rangnani inspects the Jahangirpuri area ahead of the anti-encroachment drive announced by the MCD to maintain law and order in the city.