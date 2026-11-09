New Delhi, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu celebrated Diwali by stepping out on the streets of the national capital, meeting civil services aspirants, shopkeepers, students and police personnel at various locations, according to the LG office statement.

Delhi LG celebrates Diwali with students, traders and police personnel

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According to the statement, one of LG's key stops on Sunday was Old Rajinder Nagar, where he met civil services and other competitive examination aspirants who had stayed back in the city to prepare for their exams instead of celebrating the festival with their families.

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Over tea at a local stall, Sandhu shared sweets with the students and spoke to them about their preparation journeys, aspirations and the difficulties they face, particularly in finding accommodation, reading rooms and affordable food and lodging facilities, it read.

LG assured them that efforts would be made to address their concerns through the concerned agencies at the earliest.

"Being away from family during festivals is never easy," the LG said, adding that the aspirants' dedication, resilience and commitment to public service were inspiring.

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{{^usCountry}} It further stated that LG Sandhu also visited Indraprastha College for Women of Delhi University, where he exchanged Diwali greetings with students and non-teaching staff who had remained in the hostel during the festival. He wished them good health, happiness and success. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It further stated that LG Sandhu also visited Indraprastha College for Women of Delhi University, where he exchanged Diwali greetings with students and non-teaching staff who had remained in the hostel during the festival. He wished them good health, happiness and success. {{/usCountry}}

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At Pink Booths opposite the college and in Kamla Nagar, LG interacted with women police personnel and appreciated their efforts to make public spaces and educational hubs safer for women.

He also visited the Rajinder Nagar Police Station and greeted police personnel deployed on Diwali duty, commending them for staying away from their families to ensure the safety of residents during the festival.

The statement further read that during a visit to Kamla Nagar market, Sandhu interacted with shopkeepers, small vendors, shoppers and residents. He also bought diyas for his home and said local traders were the backbone of neighbourhoods and deserved support for their hard work and resilience.

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.