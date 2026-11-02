Delhi LG: Clean Ganga only possible with clean Yamuna

New Delhi: Lieutenant Governor (LG) TS Sandhu said on Sunday that achieving a clean Ganga is possible only with a clean Yamuna, noting that the Yamuna basin accounts for about 40% of the Ganga basin.

Delhi LG Taranjit Singh Sandhu (@LokNiwasDelhi X)

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Sandhu made these observations while addressing students of a Delhi school during their annual day function, which was themed “Ganga – Ek Aviral Dhara.”

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“Ganga may seem far away, but is closer than they think. The Yamuna, whose basin makes up about 40% of the Ganga basin, meets her at the Sangam in Prayagraj. Yet the Yamuna’s 22-kM stretch in Delhi, less than 2% of its length, accounts for about 76% of its pollution. An Aviral and Nirmal Ganga is therefore possible only with an Aviral and Nirmal Yamuna,” LG Sandhu said in a statement.

LG Sandhu asked students to contribute in simple ways: by never throwing plastic or puja material into the river and by encouraging their families and friends to do the same. “A cleaner Yamuna in Delhi means a cleaner Ganga for the whole nation,” he added.

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{{^usCountry}} Congratulating the school on completing 77 years since its establishment in 1949, the LG commended its teachers and staff for their contribution to education. He noted that as the flagship school of the DPS Society, it has contributed to an educational tradition. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Congratulating the school on completing 77 years since its establishment in 1949, the LG commended its teachers and staff for their contribution to education. He noted that as the flagship school of the DPS Society, it has contributed to an educational tradition. {{/usCountry}}

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The LG said the Ganga occupies a unique place in India’s civilisational history, finding expression in the country’s scriptures, poetry, music, art and spiritual traditions.

Along its banks, he noted, centres of learning, pilgrimage and cultural exchange have flourished, and the river has sustained communities, supported livelihoods and shaped settlements from the Himalayas to the plains.