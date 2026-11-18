A man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly firing at a bar on Panchkuian Road in central Delhi’s Paharganj late Monday night, police said, adding that no injuries were reported.

According to officers, two men fired two rounds at the bar after they were allegedly creating nuisance and the staff told them told to leave.

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According to officers, two men fired two rounds at the bar after they were allegedly creating nuisance and the staff told them told to leave.

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DCP Rohit Rajbir Singh said they were informed late on Monday night. When police reached, they got to know that the two suspects had fled.

“When the staffers asked them to leave, they became angry and threatened the staffers. Before leaving the place, one accused Satinder fired two rounds near the exit gate,” said DCP Singh.

A case under sections 125 (endangering life and personal safety of others) and 351 (criminal intimidation) of BNS was registered at the Paharganj police station.

One suspect, Satinder was then arrested after an exchange of fire in Sonia Vihar, the DCP said.