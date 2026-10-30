Delhi meets 2026 EV charger target ahead of schedule

New Delhi

Delhi has set up 5,312 charging points this year, up to September, taking the total count to 14,225 charging points across the city and exceeding the annual target of 13,913 points set by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) three months ahead of schedule, officials said on Thursday.

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The government aims to expand the network to 32,062 charging points by December 2029.

The development comes as the Delhi government pushes electrification under its EV Policy 2026, notified on June 30, which lays down timelines for phasing out internal combustion engine vehicles across multiple categories.

To boost charging infrastructure for heavy commercial vehicles, the Union ministry of heavy industries on October 23 sanctioned subsidy of ₹8.9 crore for 10 public charging stations dedicated to electric trucks. The stations will have 20 high-capacity 360kW CCS-II chargers, according to officials.

The ministry has also sanctioned ₹127.16 crore for 382 charging sites under the PM E-DRIVE scheme. Of these, 180 sites were reassessed and found suitable for composite chargers with capacities of 12kW, 60kW and 120kW. The Delhi government communicated details of the 180 sites to the ministry on October 8, while tendering and approval processes are underway through Delhi Transco Limited’s QR Committee and its C&MM department.

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{{^usCountry}} Under the Delhi EV Policy 2026, only electric three-wheelers and N1-category goods carriers will be registered from January 1, 2027, while the mandate for electric two-wheelers will come into effect on April 1, 2028. School bus fleets are to progressively transition to electric vehicles, with a target of 30% electrification by 2030. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Under the Delhi EV Policy 2026, only electric three-wheelers and N1-category goods carriers will be registered from January 1, 2027, while the mandate for electric two-wheelers will come into effect on April 1, 2028. School bus fleets are to progressively transition to electric vehicles, with a target of 30% electrification by 2030. {{/usCountry}}

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Government departments, public transport fleets and commercial delivery aggregators are also being encouraged to shift away from petrol and diesel vehicles, officials said.

Delhi power minister Ashish Sood, who chaired the Group of Ministers on the EV policy, said the expansion of charging infrastructure was necessary to support the transition to electric mobility. He said the government was working towards its 2029 target while expanding charging facilities at government offices, public parking spaces and metro stations.