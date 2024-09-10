Delhi minister Atishi directs PWD to not carry out demolition at Madrasi Camp

New Delhi, Delhi PWD minister Atishi on Tuesday directed the department against carrying out any demolition in southeast Delhi's Madrasi Camp slum cluster and threatened to take action if it was done. HT Image

The Public Works Department pasted eviction notices in the Old Barapullah Bridge area last week, asking the locals to vacate their homes within five days.

The residents, however, have refused to leave unless they are given an alternative site.

In the directions to the PWD, she noted that the agency has issued a notice for vacation and demolition of Madrasi Camp, which is located near the Barapullah Bridge.

She said there are many anomalies regarding the notice by the PWD.

"This is a DUSIB -notified JJ cluster. Therefore, the residents have a right to rehabilitation before any demolition. The list of DUSIB notified clusters clearly shows the land on which the JJ Cluster is present belongs to the Railways and not the PWD," she noted.

She stressed that any removal or demolition of the said JJ Cluster by the PWD is "illegal".

"It is hereby directed that no such demolition is to be done by the PWD. If any official of the PWD demolishes the said JJ Cluster, they would be liable for disciplinary action," she said.

Later in the day, A hit out at the BJP over the eviction notice.

Addressing a press conference, A chief national spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar said BJP wants to bulldoze land of poor people.

"They are anti-poor people and want to defame A. Be it court or road, A will always stand with the poor people," she added.

A MLA Praveen Kumar alleged that Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena issued directions to the officers to paste eviction notice.

"This land belongs to the Railways but the Lt Governor pressurised the PWD to paste eviction notices," he added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.