Delhi: Molestor who targeted girls in school held
Six days after a man allegedly entered a primary girls school in north-east Delhi’s Bhajanpura, sexually assaulted two minor girls in the classroom and urinated in front of the class, Delhi Police on Friday said they arrested the suspect with the help of a sketch created based on descriptions given by the students.
“The 40-year-old suspect, identified as Varun Joshi, lives in the close proximity of the school. He is jobless and a habitual drinker. He is also addicted to porn. We are interrogating him to ascertain further details pertaining to the crime. More details regarding his disclosures will be shared later,” said deputy commissioner of police (northeast) Sanjay Kumar Sain.
The East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC), which ran the school, has already suspended the principal and the class teacher of the school, in addition to issuing show cause notices and warnings to other officials.
A police officer associated with the case said that when initially questioned, Joshi allegedly said he “may have committed it under the influence of alcohol” and that he “does not remember anything”.
Since the crime was committed six days ago, police said that a medical examination now will not be able to establish if he was drunk at the time of the incident.
The incident happened at the EDMC school on April 30, following which a first information report, under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act, was registered at the Bhajanpura police station on May 1.
Police teams spoke to the two minor girls and other students of the class where the crime took place and based on their descriptions, investigators prepared a sketch of the suspect.
“Members of the teams circulated copies of the sketch in areas around the school and activated their local intelligence. A few locals said the portrait resembled a person living in close proximity to the school. The person, identified as Joshi, was zeroed in and interrogated. Some students and staffers of the school identified him. Thereafter, he was arrested,” said a police officer, who did not want to be named.
Police said Joshi earlier worked in a private company but lost his job a few months ago. His father is a retired government employee and he depends on his father’s pension for his expenses.
EDMC mayor Shyam Sunder Aggarwal said that instructions have been issued to all 354 municipal primary schools to improve security, adding that no laxity will be tolerated. “For negligence in performing their duties, we have suspended the principal and the class teacher involved. The contractual teacher who took the matter lightly when she was informed about has been terminated from services. Another teacher and the school inspector have been issued show cause notices and the deputy director of education has received a formal warning. All the officials who are found to be guilty in this case will be brought under penal action of the corporation,” Aggarwal said.
On Wednesday afternoon, Swati Maliwal, chairperson of the Delhi Commission for Women, issued a notice to EDMC commissioner and the station house officer of Bhajanpura police station.
-
Arrested BJP leader Tajinder Bagga brought back to Delhi after highway drama
Delhi Police on Friday said that they have 'recovered' Delhi BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga from Haryana after he was allegedly 'kidnapped' from his house in west Delhi's Janakpuri early morning, hours after a team of Punjab Police picked him up in connection with a case registered against him in Mohali. Bagga was brought back to Delhi by Friday evening.
-
Framework to push solar tech in works
The Delhi government think tank, Dialogue and Development Commission, has partnered with a clean energy firm, RMI India, to develop a framework to accelerate the adoption of renewable energy solutions, especially solar energy, in the Capital.
-
Rajasthan’s nod for recruitment for 1,000 posts in government colleges
Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot said on Friday that the state finance department has given a nod for the recruitment of 1,000 posts in government colleges. Taking to Twitter, the chief minister said, “After completing all formalities, the notification of recruitment will be issued by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission by June this year.” The chief minister also said that the state government is introducing a distance education scheme for girls.
-
Army major dies after falling off cliff during counter-infiltration operation in J&K’s Uri
An army major died after Major Raghunath Ahlawat, 34, hailing from Delhi slipped and fell off a steep cliff during a counter-infiltration operation near the Line of Control in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Friday. Major Raghunath Ahlawat, 34, hailing from Delhi, was leading his team for a counter-infiltration operation based on a reliable intelligence input in Uri sector on Thursday. “He succumbed to his injuries while being evacuated to the nearest army hospital,” an official said.
-
Interview: Delimitation panel has disempowered Kashmiris, says NC leader Masoodi
As the Delimitation Commission submitted its final report on Thursday, National Conference leader and MP from Anantnag Lok Sabha seat, Hasnain Masoodi, who was also one of the associate members of the panel along with four other MPs from Jammu and Kashmir, tells Mir Ehsan how the panel has disempowered the people of Kashmir and the entire process has been done to benefit the BJP.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics