Indian couple from Vietnam caught in Delhi with 45 guns worth 22 lakh: Report

Customs officials said a preliminary report by the National Security Guard said all guns were fully functional, ANI reported.
According to a customs official quoted by ANI, the couple also confessed to an earlier incident in which 25 guns were brought into India (Credit: ANI)
According to a customs official quoted by ANI, the couple also confessed to an earlier incident in which 25 guns were brought into India (Credit: ANI)
Updated on Jul 13, 2022 03:51 PM IST
ByHT News Desk

Customs officials at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport have arrested an Indian couple from Vietnam after 45 guns worth over 22 lakh was seized from two bags in their possession.

"They admitted (they had) previously smuggled 25 pieces of guns having a value of over 12 lakh," a senior customs official at the national capital's IGI airport told news agency ANI.

"Ballistics reports will confirm whether the guns are real or not... but, in a preliminary report, NSG (National Security Guard, the country's elite counter-terrorism unit) has confirmed that the guns are fully functional and can be used," the official told ANI.

Visuals shared by ANI on Twitter showed a frightening collection of handguns neatly laid out on a table. More guns were seen tossed into a plastic bag.

It is unclear how the guns and the couple - who have not been identified so far - escaped security checks while leaving Vietnam.

Further details on this story are awaited.

With input from ANI

