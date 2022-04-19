Delhi on track to creating 2mn jobs: Govt

The Delhi government has begun planning the ‘Dilli Shopping Festival’, one of the key initiatives announced in 2022-23 Delhi Budget to facilitate 2 million jobs, according to an official statement issued on Monday.

“Government has initiated the planning for the Dilli Shopping festival which includes conducting a stakeholder consultation with key members of retail market associations on April 21. The Kejriwal government intends to make this a completely collaborative process and seek suggestions from the retail market associations at every stage,” the government said in the statement.

Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds the finance portfolio, while presenting his eighth consecutive budget for the state said that the theme of this year’s budget was ‘rozgar’ (employment), and listed several plans to achieve the target of generating two million jobs in the current fiscal. According to the budget documents, the government aims to create 120,000 jobs through organising retail and wholesale shopping festivals.

Sisodia on Monday chaired a meeting to review the progress of the schemes announced under ‘Rozgar Budget’ with officials of the finance department and the Dialogue and Development Commission, Delhi, the statement said. This meeting was a follow up of the review meeting conducted by the chief minister Arvind Kejriwal earlier this month.

Sisodia asked the respective departments to take immediate action to start implementing the various projects. He also took a project-wise update on the progress across all sectors, the statement added.

Promoting cloud kitchen industry, which is another part of the job creation programme, is also high on the government agenda. To initiate the process, the government has scheduled a consultation with various key players in the industry with the Dialogue and Development Commission on April 26, the statement said.

“For facilitating the growth of cloud kitchens in Delhi, the government is working to reduce the existing regulatory burden on this industry and identifying potential land parcels where cloud kitchen clusters will be set up,” the government said. The government is eyeing 30,000 jobs by facilitating the operation of cloud kitchens by handholding and reducing regulatory compliance burden.

The government said that soon discussions will be also scheduled with the transport department and other stakeholders for developing premium retail and food hubs on bus depots and terminals. During the discussions ideas will come out to take the project forward, said an official of the transport department who added that the government wants to create 50,000 jobs by setting up retail and food hubs on existing lands on bus depots.

“The government is currently identifying potential locations for setting up the food trucks and coming up with a process to streamline the rules for their installation,” the statement said.