Delhi on track to creating 2mn jobs: Govt
- Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds the finance portfolio, while presenting his eighth consecutive budget for the state said that the theme of this year’s budget was ‘rozgar’ (employment), and listed several plans to achieve the target of generating two million jobs in the current fiscal.
The Delhi government has begun planning the ‘Dilli Shopping Festival’, one of the key initiatives announced in 2022-23 Delhi Budget to facilitate 2 million jobs, according to an official statement issued on Monday.
“Government has initiated the planning for the Dilli Shopping festival which includes conducting a stakeholder consultation with key members of retail market associations on April 21. The Kejriwal government intends to make this a completely collaborative process and seek suggestions from the retail market associations at every stage,” the government said in the statement.
According to the budget documents, the government aims to create 120,000 jobs through organising retail and wholesale shopping festivals.
Sisodia on Monday chaired a meeting to review the progress of the schemes announced under ‘Rozgar Budget’ with officials of the finance department and the Dialogue and Development Commission, Delhi, the statement said. This meeting was a follow up of the review meeting conducted by the chief minister Arvind Kejriwal earlier this month.
Sisodia asked the respective departments to take immediate action to start implementing the various projects. He also took a project-wise update on the progress across all sectors, the statement added.
Promoting cloud kitchen industry, which is another part of the job creation programme, is also high on the government agenda. To initiate the process, the government has scheduled a consultation with various key players in the industry with the Dialogue and Development Commission on April 26, the statement said.
“For facilitating the growth of cloud kitchens in Delhi, the government is working to reduce the existing regulatory burden on this industry and identifying potential land parcels where cloud kitchen clusters will be set up,” the government said. The government is eyeing 30,000 jobs by facilitating the operation of cloud kitchens by handholding and reducing regulatory compliance burden.
The government said that soon discussions will be also scheduled with the transport department and other stakeholders for developing premium retail and food hubs on bus depots and terminals. During the discussions ideas will come out to take the project forward, said an official of the transport department who added that the government wants to create 50,000 jobs by setting up retail and food hubs on existing lands on bus depots.
“The government is currently identifying potential locations for setting up the food trucks and coming up with a process to streamline the rules for their installation,” the statement said.
Mercury rebounds to 41.6°C; Most heatwave days in April since 2010
The Capital saw another heatwave on Monday -- the seventh so far this month and the highest for April since 2010 -- with the Safdarjung observatory, Delhi's base station for weather, recording a maximum of 41.6 degrees Celsius (C), five degrees above normal for this time of the year and 0.7 degrees up from a day ago. Delhi saw 11 heatwaves in April 2010 and six heatwaves during the month in 2017.
Delhi court asks ASI not to remove Ganesha idols from Qutub complex
A Delhi court has directed the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) not to remove two idols of Lord Ganesha from the Qutub Minar complex till further directions. Additional district judge Nikhil Chopra, in an April 13 order, asked that status quo be maintained till the next hearing. Shifting them will involve permissions from various agencies and have national implications as it would amount to a policy decision, the ASI had said.
Delhi schools asked to furnish details of Covid+ students
The Directorate of Education (DoE) has sought data from schools about the number of Covid-affected students and employees in their institutes in the Capital, ahead of a key meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority this week, which is, among others, expected to discuss the return of the mask mandate in the city. Schools said the DoE circulated a Google document on Sunday, asking officials to enter the details regarding the infections in their institutes.
Massive blaze breaks out in plastic factory in Ludhiana, 2 labourers critical
Two labourers suffered over 90% burn injuries after a major fire broke out at a plastic factory in Sundar Nagar on Monday evening The blaze broke out at Sawan Plastics on 70-Feet Road at around 6pm. It is suspected that the blaze was caused due to a short circuit. The labourers, Sarwan, 18, and Kaliram, 40, were moved to Christian Medical College and Hospital, where there condition is being said to be critical.
Create awareness about govt schemes: MP Bittu to Ludhiana officials
The Ludhiana MP, who is the district development coordination and monitoring committee chairperson, was presiding over the committee's meeting to review different state and central government-sponsored schemes at the Bachat Bhawan. He was accompanied by MLAs Gurpreet Bassi Gogi, Jiwan Singh Sangowal and zila parishad chairperson Yadwinder Singh Jandiali, mayor Balkar Singh Sandhu, Rajinderpal Kaur Chhina, deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik and heads of all government departments.
