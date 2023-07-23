Home / Cities / Delhi News / On camera: Couple thrashed by neighbours over parking in south Delhi; case filed

On camera: Couple thrashed by neighbours over parking in south Delhi; case filed

ByNisha Anand
Jul 23, 2023 03:56 PM IST

A parking dispute between two residents of Amar colony in south Delhi turned ugly after one of the two groups started assaulting the other couple.

A woman and her husband were assaulted by their neighbours in south Delhi’s Amar colony over a quarrel related to a parking spot, the police said Saturday. A case was filed and some arrests have been made. The incident was also captured on video and has since become viral.

The couple seen being thrashed by their neighbours in south Delhi's Amar Colony in viral video.
The police said that a call was received at the Amar colony police station about the dispute, which turned out to be a parking issue between two residents of B block in Sant Nagar.

The viral video shows the accused Daljeet Singh and four of his family members, thrashing the couple with a wooden log and hurling abuses at them. In the 45-second video, the family first attacked the husband and when the wife attempted to intervene, she was also assaulted.

'Four sent to judicial custody'

Delhi Police deputy commissioner (southeast), Rajesh Deo said that during the quarrel, Singh and his family members, including his son Harjap, and wife Kudrat Kaur, physically assaulted the couple, identified as Dushyant Goel, Mona Goel, and one Kaushiki. Based on the enquiry, the police registered a case against Singh’s family under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Singh and his son were arrested and sent to judicial custody.

“A case was registered under IPC 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide); IPC 506 (criminal intimidation); IPC 509 (word, gesture, or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) among other offences and Singh and Harjap were arrested,” Deo said. “Anticipatory bail of 3 ladies involved in the case was dismissed twice. Consequently, two ladies were arrested and sent to judicial custody. One lady got interim protection from the high court,” he added.

Sunday, July 23, 2023
