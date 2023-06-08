Delhi man dupes insurance firms by filing false claims, held

The crime branch of Delhi Police on Wednesday said they arrested a 53-year-old man for duping insurance companies for over ₹50 lakh by lodging false first information reports (FIRs) of vehicle thefts or damaging them and claiming insurance money against them. Police have identified nine vehicles for which the suspect filed false theft FIRs and made insurance claims. (Representational image)

Police have identified nine vehicles for which the suspect filed false theft FIRs and made insurance claims. Three cars, one high security number plate and a cell phone was recovered from him, the crime branch said.

Special commissioner of police (crime) Ravindra Singh Yadav said that the suspect Rajbir Singh used to buy old vehicles with small remaining life span. He got the vehicles painted to make them look in good condition. Thereafter, he would insure them for higher values of around ₹4-5 lakh. He would then file false theft FIRs or destroy the vehicles, before applying for insurance claims.

“This way, Singh received insurance claims for at least 10 vehicles since 2018. We have so far identified nine false FIRs filed by him,” said Yadav.

The special CP said that the arrest came after sub inspector Sumit Kumar, of crime branch, western range 2 (WR 2), received information that a resident of Prem Nagar near southwest Delhi’s Najafgarh was involved in filing false insurance claim against stolen or damaged vehicles.

“After confirmation about Rajbir’s involvement in cheating insurance companies, he was arrested last week from Najafgarh by a team led by ACP Yashpal Singh,” Yadav added.

Police said Rajbir disclosed during interrogation that he would purchase the cars under his name or that of his relatives.

During the interrogation, the police said, Rajbir disclosed that he used to purchase old cars in the name of his relatives and himself.

“We will now be examining the relatives to ascertain if they were aware of his fraud and why they agreed to get the vehicles registered in their name. The role of employees of the insurance companies will also be probed. At least three insurance companies were duped by Rajbir,” said an investigator, who asked not to be named.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON