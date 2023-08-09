Home / Cities / Delhi News / Three, including husband, held for killing wife in south Delhi: Police

Three, including husband, held for killing wife in south Delhi: Police

ByHT Correspondent
Aug 09, 2023 12:40 PM IST

Delhi police on Wednesday arrested a man and three others for murder after the unidentified body of a woman was found in south Delhi’s Fatehpur Beri.

(Representative Photo)
(Representative Photo)

Police said the woman’s body was found in the jungle near Jheel Khurd in Fatehpur Beri on Saturday.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP) (south) Chandan Chowdhary said that the woman has been identified as 31-year-old Sweety.

“Due to the condition in which the body was found, it was clear that she had been murdered. She was murdered by her husband and his two brothers. All three accused have been arrested,” said the DCP.

A murder case has been registered against the accused persons, and an investigation has been launched, an officer aware of the incident said.

