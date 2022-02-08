Delhi Police chief warns against use of political clout to get desired post

Delhi Police commissioner Rakesh Asthana has issued directions making the use of political or outside influence to seek a desired transfer or posting by police personnel a punishable act that can attract disciplinary action after a departmental enquiry.

The directions along with the procedure to be followed by the authorities with regard to the violation of the directives were issued through a standing order by the police commissioner on January 27.

“A similar standing order was issued in 2012 by the then police commissioner. After that, the intervention of politicians and other influential persons in service related matter had stopped for a while. But it resumed again and the present police chief had been frequently receiving requests from outsiders...,” said a senior officer who asked not to be named.

According to the six-point guidelines given in the order, if any written request or recommendation regarding transfer or posting of any police personnel is received by police headquarters or any office, “a copy of such letter should be placed on the police personnel’s personal file”, and similar copies forwarded to the disciplinary authority concerned and his/her reporting officer.

“A show cause notice for censure shall be issued to the member concerned by the disciplinary authority and suitable follow-up action taken. If such letters are received repeatedly, a departmental enquiry for major punishment may be initiated,” said the order.

According to the order, it should also be mentioned in the official’s annual confidential reports (ACRs), a document vital for career advancement.

In the case of verbal recommendations, the order requires officers to make a similar written note in the personal file of the officer concerned, giving details of the caller, and date and time of the request.

