Delhi Police file case after boy beaten by teacher suffers injuries to his hand

The family of a 15-year-old Class 10 student of a Delhi government school in east Delhi’s West Vinod Nagar suffered injuries to his left hand after being allegedly beaten by his teacher with a stick on Wednesday for not appearing in a maths class test.

The parents said from the police, they got to know that the X-ray reports of their son showed a fracture to his hand, but they are yet to receive the report.

To be sure, Section 17 of the Right To Education Act, 2009, prohibits corporal punishment in any form, be it physical punishment or mental harassment of a child, and prescribes disciplinary action to be taken against the guilty person in accordance with the service rules applicable to such person.

Reacting to the incident on Friday, a Delhi government spokesperson said, “If any such incident has taken place in our school, we strongly condemn it. We will hold an inquiry in the matter and strict action will be taken.”

Deputy commissioner of police (east) Priyanka Kashyap said on July 27 (Wednesday), the Lal Bahadur Shastri (LBS) hospital informed the Madhi Vihar police station about a 15-year-old boy, who came to them with an injured left hand after being allegedly assaulted by his teacher.

“A case under appropriate sections of Indian Penal Code has been registered and the relevant section of Juvenile Justice (JJ) Act has also been invoked,” said Kashyap.

The student’s father said his son had gone to school on Wednesday as usual but was assaulted by his maths teacher during the first period for failing to appear for a test. The father alleged that 20 more students were meted out corporal punishment by the teacher, but only his son suffered injuries probably because he was the first to face the teacher’s ire.

“We learnt about the assault when my son reached home around 4.30pm with a swollen left hand. He was not able to move his fingers. When we asked, he told us that he was beaten by the teacher. We went to the principal with our complaint, but he neither give us a satisfactory answer nor acted on our complaint, despite making us wait for nearly one and a half hours,” said the father.

From the school, the family took the boy to LBS hospital for treatment. The hospital authorities informed the Madhu Vihar police station. The statement of the injured student was recorded and on the basis of that, a first information report (FIR) was filed.

The directorate of education said, “We will conduct an inquiry on the incident. If the allegations are found to be true, strict action will be taken.”