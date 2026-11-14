New Delhi, Delhi Police has filed a 450-page chargesheet against three men accused of posing as police personnel before allegedly raping a 17-year-old girl at knifepoint inside south Delhi's Aastha Kunj Park in September.

Delhi Police files 450-page chargesheet in Aastha Kunj Park gangrape case

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The chargesheet, filed before a court on Friday, names Mohammad Asif, Hemant Singh and Mukesh Singh as accused and includes statements of 57 witnesses.

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Investigators have relied on CCTV camera footage, call detail records , forensic evidence and the victim's statement to establish the sequence of events and the alleged involvement of the accused.

According to the chargesheet, the incident took place on the evening of September 21, when the girl was at the park with her 17-year-old male friend to celebrate her birthday.

The accused allegedly approached the duo at around 7 pm, introducing themselves as police personnel and questioning their presence in the park. They then assaulted the boy and snatched the teenagers' mobile phones.

When the girl asked them to contact her mother, the accused allegedly threatened her with a pistol before taking the boy to a secluded part of the park.

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{{^usCountry}} In her statement cited in the chargesheet, the girl alleged that the accused threatened her with knives and sexually assaulted her one after another. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In her statement cited in the chargesheet, the girl alleged that the accused threatened her with knives and sexually assaulted her one after another. {{/usCountry}}

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She subsequently identified the accused during the investigation and recalled their nicknames, which she had heard during the incident, according to the chargesheet.

Police have cited CCTV camera footage from the park and adjoining areas that allegedly captured the accused moving around the premises on multiple occasions, including the day of the crime.

The chargesheet also refers to CDRs showing the presence of the accused in the park around the time of the incident. Investigators have alleged that Asif made calls to the other two men during the crime.

Police have also seized the clothes allegedly worn by the accused, weapons, the motorcycle used in their escape and other material evidence from the crime scene. The chargesheet incorporates forensic science laboratory findings, including the analysis of biological samples and deleted data recovered from mobile phones.

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Asif was arrested on September 22 following a brief exchange of fire near the district magistrate's office in Amar Colony. The other two accused, who are brothers, were arrested from their residence in Srinivaspuri in south Delhi.

The three have been charged under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita , including those relating to gangrape, criminal conspiracy, voluntarily causing hurt and criminal intimidation. They have also been charged under Sections 6 and 17 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.