New Delhi, Delhi Police has inaugurated two police booths in east Delhi, including a dedicated 'Pink Police Booth' at Shaheed Rajguru College of Applied Sciences for Women, to strengthen public safety, visible policing and women's security, officials said on Monday.

Delhi Police inaugurates two booths in east district, including one for women's safety more less

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Special Commissioner of Police Devesh Chandra Srivastva inaugurated the booths at Chilla Border and the women's college on Monday in the presence of senior police officers, including Joint Commissioner of Police Milind Mahadeo Dumbre and East district DCP Rajeev Kumar.

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The police booth at Chilla Border aims to strengthen security at the interstate border point, improve beat patrolling and provide easier access to police assistance, officials said.

The Pink Police Booth at Shaheed Rajguru College has been set up to provide accessible and women-friendly policing to female students and women living or working in the surrounding areas.

During his visit, the special CP interacted with students, faculty members, representatives of resident welfare associations , market welfare associations and Police Mitras, emphasising the need for greater police-public coordination to prevent crime and address safety concerns.

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{{^usCountry}} He also directed officials to install dedicated 'Nirbheek' complaint boxes at the booths and prominently display QR codes to enable women to register complaints digitally. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He also directed officials to install dedicated 'Nirbheek' complaint boxes at the booths and prominently display QR codes to enable women to register complaints digitally. {{/usCountry}}

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Pink scooters will also be attached to the Pink Police Booth to strengthen women-centric patrolling and ensure a prompt police response in nearby areas.

The special CP stressed the need for regular patrolling around colleges, educational institutions, markets and other places frequented by women and girls. He also encouraged women students to approach the police without hesitation and assured prompt attention to their grievances.

During the programme, police teams of the east district were also felicitated for their work in the investigation and detection of criminal cases.

The initiative is aimed at making police booths active centres for public assistance, grievance redressal and community engagement.

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.