New Delhi, Delhi Police has recovered 185 stolen vehicles and arrested 44 people during a 72-hour crackdown on vehicle theft in west Delhi, with several of those held having extensive criminal records, officials said on Tuesday.

Delhi Police recover 185 stolen vehicles in 72-hour drive in west Delhi; 44 arrested

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The operation, named 'Chakra 2.0', resulted in 46 arrests, including two persons who were arrested twice each in separate cases. Ten of those arrested are listed as bad characters in police records, according to the police.

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Of the recovered vehicles, 182 were two-wheelers, comprising 117 scooters and 65 motorcycles, including 17 high-speed motorcycles. One three-wheeler and two four-wheelers were also recovered, Deputy Commissioner of Police Hareshwar V Swami said while addressing a press conference.

Of the 185 recovered vehicles, 91 were linked to cases registered in West Delhi, while 94 pertained to other districts, police said.

The second edition of the drive recorded a significant increase in recoveries compared with Operation Chakra 1.0, during which 116 stolen vehicles, including 113 two-wheelers, were recovered in a similar 72-hour period.

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{{^usCountry}} The latest operation resulted in 69 additional vehicle recoveries, marking an increase of around 59 per cent over the previous drive. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The latest operation resulted in 69 additional vehicle recoveries, marking an increase of around 59 per cent over the previous drive. {{/usCountry}}

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Among those arrested, Sumit has 38 previous criminal involvements, while Dinesh Lalu, a bad character arrested by Janakpuri police station, has 33, police said.

Sudhir alias Sonu, arrested by Tilak Nagar police station, has 30 previous involvements, while Kasim alias Wasim, held by Punjabi Bagh police station, has 28. Jatin alias Bhokla, arrested by Tilak Nagar police station, has 23, and Akshay, held by Vikaspuri police station, has more than 20 previous involvements, they added.

Anti-auto theft unit recovered the highest number of vehicles at 27, followed by Khyala police station with 21. Moti Nagar and Tilak Nagar police stations recovered 17 vehicles each, while Punjabi Bagh and Rajouri Garden police stations recovered 15 each.

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Kirti Nagar and Vikaspuri police stations recovered 12 vehicles each, while the Special Staff recovered 11. Hari Nagar recovered eight, Janakpuri seven, and Mayapuri, Naraina and Inderpuri six each. The Anti-Narcotics Unit recovered five vehicles.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.