Delhi Police writes to MCD, DSIIDC over Mangolpuri fire

The Delhi Police on Monday said they have written to civic agencies to understand the lapses and fix accountability for negligence at the four-storey shoe factory in Mangolpuri, where a massive fire broke out on Friday, killing four people.

The fire broke out at the shoe factory around 9.30 pm on Friday (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The fire broke out at the shoe factory around 9.30 pm and while the Delhi Fire Services contained it in the basement itself, the heavy smoke killed the victims who were stuck.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

The Delhi Police have booked the building supervisor and the three owners for culpable homicide not amounting to murder and negligence. With two of the owners yet to be arrested, police said documents and verification about the building licences is still pending.

A senior police officer said, “One of the two survivors, who is on oxygen support, said the workers had repeatedly told the supervisor and owners to clear out the staircases and basement because they caused obstruction in movement and could be a risk in case of emergency. But nobody responded to their pleas. While the building has no fire NOC (no-objection certificate), it is built on a DSIIDC (Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation) area and also has a licence. We have written to MCD as well as DSIIDC about the lapses there. Though the building is legal, there were many lapses inside.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Police said they spoke to first responders, factory workers and the injured person and found that the windows were sealed, work was going on regularly in the basement, and the staircase and basement were filled with cartons and raw materials. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said they spoke to first responders, factory workers and the injured person and found that the windows were sealed, work was going on regularly in the basement, and the staircase and basement were filled with cartons and raw materials. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

“The SDM office and Revenue department have already conducted an inspection on Saturday morning. They will also file a report,” said the officer.