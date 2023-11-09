Delhi Pollution Live Updates: City air quality worst on the planet, children hardest hit
Delhi Pollution Live Updates: Shift in wind direction due to western disturbance may help improve AQI ahead of Diwali, say IMD officials.
The Air Quality Index (AQI) in the National Capital remains in the 'severe' category, based on data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Toxic smog persists over various city areas, with Anand Vihar at 432, RK Puram at 453, Punjab Bagh at 444, and ITO at 441, all falling under the 'severe' category, as per SAFAR-India.
Neighbouring Ghaziabad (369), Gurugram (396), Noida (394), Greater Noida (450), and Faridabad (413) also retained ‘very bad’ air quality.
Officials from the India Meteorological Department say that a shift in wind direction from northwest to southeast, caused by a new western disturbance impacting northwest India, is expected to decrease the influence of stubble burning smoke.
However, slow wind speed is currently impeding this improvement. After the passage of the western disturbance, wind speed is anticipated to rise from the current 5-6 kmph to approximately 15 kmph on November 11, aiding in the dispersion of pollutants ahead of Diwali, according to the officials.
- Nov 09, 2023 10:01 AM IST
Gopal Rai calls meeting of all Delhi ministers
Delhi’s finance and revenue minister Atishi, health minister Saurabh Bhardwaj, transport minister Kailash Gahlot, social welfare minister Rajkumar Anand and food and supply minister Imran Hussain will be present in the meeting convened by Environment Minister Gopal Rai. Read detailed story on: Delhi pollutionNov 09, 2023 09:26 AM IST
Delhi children hardest hit by smog
The emergency room at Chacha Nehru Bal Chikitsalaya, a government-run hospital in the Indian capital, is filled with children grappling with respiratory issues, particularly asthma and pneumonia. These cases surge during the winter peak of air pollution in the densely populated megacity of 30 million people.
