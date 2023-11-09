close_game
News / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi Pollution Live Updates: City air quality worst on the planet, children hardest hit
Live

Nov 09, 2023 10:02 AM IST
Delhi Pollution Live Updates: Shift in wind direction due to western disturbance may help improve AQI ahead of Diwali, say IMD officials.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) in the National Capital remains in the 'severe' category, based on data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Toxic smog persists over various city areas, with Anand Vihar at 432, RK Puram at 453, Punjab Bagh at 444, and ITO at 441, all falling under the 'severe' category, as per SAFAR-India.

A mother assists her child to breathe with the help of a nebuliser at the emergency ward of the government-run Chacha Nehru Bal Chikitsalaya children hospital in New Delhi.
Neighbouring Ghaziabad (369), Gurugram (396), Noida (394), Greater Noida (450), and Faridabad (413) also retained ‘very bad’ air quality.

Officials from the India Meteorological Department say that a shift in wind direction from northwest to southeast, caused by a new western disturbance impacting northwest India, is expected to decrease the influence of stubble burning smoke.

However, slow wind speed is currently impeding this improvement. After the passage of the western disturbance, wind speed is anticipated to rise from the current 5-6 kmph to approximately 15 kmph on November 11, aiding in the dispersion of pollutants ahead of Diwali, according to the officials.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Nov 09, 2023 10:01 AM IST

    Gopal Rai calls meeting of all Delhi ministers

    Delhi’s finance and revenue minister Atishi, health minister Saurabh Bhardwaj, transport minister Kailash Gahlot, social welfare minister Rajkumar Anand and food and supply minister Imran Hussain will be present in the meeting convened by Environment Minister Gopal Rai. Read detailed story on: Delhi pollution

  • Nov 09, 2023 09:26 AM IST

    Delhi children hardest hit by smog

    The emergency room at Chacha Nehru Bal Chikitsalaya, a government-run hospital in the Indian capital, is filled with children grappling with respiratory issues, particularly asthma and pneumonia. These cases surge during the winter peak of air pollution in the densely populated megacity of 30 million people.

Topics
delhi news air pollution aqi + 1 more
Thursday, November 09, 2023
