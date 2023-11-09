Delhi Pollution Live Updates: City air quality worst on the planet, children hardest hit

The Air Quality Index (AQI) in the National Capital remains in the 'severe' category, based on data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Toxic smog persists over various city areas, with Anand Vihar at 432, RK Puram at 453, Punjab Bagh at 444, and ITO at 441, all falling under the 'severe' category, as per SAFAR-India. A mother assists her child to breathe with the help of a nebuliser at the emergency ward of the government-run Chacha Nehru Bal Chikitsalaya children hospital in New Delhi.(AFP)

Neighbouring Ghaziabad (369), Gurugram (396), Noida (394), Greater Noida (450), and Faridabad (413) also retained ‘very bad’ air quality.

Officials from the India Meteorological Department say that a shift in wind direction from northwest to southeast, caused by a new western disturbance impacting northwest India, is expected to decrease the influence of stubble burning smoke.

However, slow wind speed is currently impeding this improvement. After the passage of the western disturbance, wind speed is anticipated to rise from the current 5-6 kmph to approximately 15 kmph on November 11, aiding in the dispersion of pollutants ahead of Diwali, according to the officials.