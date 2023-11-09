Delhi air pollution 'severe', Gopal Rai calls meeting with all ministers today

As Delhi continues to suffer from several air quality, environment minister Gopal Rai has called a meeting with all ministers to discuss the air pollution problem on Thursday. The meeting will take place at the Delhi Secretariat at 12:30 pm, officials said. A one-month-old baby breathes with the help of a nebuliser at the emergency ward of the government-run Chacha Nehru Bal Chikitsalaya children hospital in New Delhi. (AFP)

Finance and revenue minister Atishi, health minister Saurabh Bhardwaj, transport minister Kailash Gahlot, social welfare minister Rajkumar Anand and food and supply minister Imran Hussain will be present in the meeting, the office of the environment minister said.

The air quality in Delhi was recorded in the 'severe' category on Thursday morning, with a marginal improvement expected just ahead of Diwali as meteorological conditions are likely to become slightly favourable.

Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 420 at 8am on Thursday, compared to 426 at 4pm on Wednesday. The AQI map prepared by the Central Pollution Control Board showed clusters of red dots (indicating hazardous air quality) spread across the Indo-Gangetic plains.

Neighbouring Ghaziabad (369), Gurugram (396), Noida (394), Greater Noida (450), and Faridabad (413) also reported very bad air quality.

According to officials at the India Meteorological Department, a change in wind direction from northwest to southeast due to a fresh western disturbance affecting northwest India will help reduce the contribution of smoke from stubble burning, but slow wind speed will counteract this.

However, once the western disturbance passes, the wind speed will increase from around 5-6 kmph, at present, to around 15 kmph on November 11, which will help disperse pollutants ahead of Diwali, the official said.

