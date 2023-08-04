Heavy rain lashes parts of Delhi; IMD predicts light showers for tomorrow

A fresh spell of moderate intensity showers lashed several parts of Delhi on Friday, bringing a much needed respite from sultry weather conditions in the national capital. Heavy rain lashes parts of Delhi(ANI)

The minimum temperature in the capital was recorded at 26.5 degrees Celsius, while the city registered the maximum temperature of 35 degrees Celsius on Friday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The IMD has forecasted light intensity showers in parts of the city for Saturday with the maximum temperature likely to settle at 34 degrees Celsius.

The relative humidity oscillated between 94% and 71% today, the IMD added..

The 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) of Delhi falls in the moderate category with the AQI of 105.

The hot and humid weather earlier this week troubled the Delhiites.

The Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi's primary weather station, had recorded a minimum temperature of 25.2 degrees Celsius on Thursday, while the maximum temperature settled at 35 degrees Celsius.

