New Delhi, Delhi recorded 98 fresh dengue cases in the first week of October, taking the cumulative tally so far this year to 695, with the city having reported its highest monthly count of the disease in September, according to a Municipal Corporation of Delhi report.

Delhi records 98 dengue cases in first week of October, tally reaches 695

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The national capital recorded 286 dengue cases and 124 malaria cases in September the highest monthly figures for both diseases so far this year. In August, Delhi reported 90 dengue and 53 malaria cases.

According to the weekly vector-borne disease report for the week ending October 3, Delhi recorded 98 dengue and 23 malaria cases in October so far, taking the cumulative number of malaria cases this year to 266.

No deaths due to dengue or malaria have been reported in the city in 2026 so far, the report said.

Delhi also reported two fresh chikungunya cases in the first week of October, taking the monthly tally to two. The city had recorded eight chikungunya cases in August and five in September.

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{{^usCountry}} With the latest cases, the cumulative number of chikungunya cases in Delhi has reached 29 this year. No deaths due to the disease have been reported so far. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} With the latest cases, the cumulative number of chikungunya cases in Delhi has reached 29 this year. No deaths due to the disease have been reported so far. {{/usCountry}}

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The MCD said vector-control and enforcement measures were being carried out across all civic zones to check the spread of mosquito-borne diseases.

According to the report, domestic breeding checkers have conducted more than 3.18 crore house visits so far this year and detected mosquito breeding in over 1.89 lakh households.

The civic body has issued 1,32,172 legal notices for conditions conducive to mosquito breeding, while 20,882 prosecutions have been launched.

The MCD has also collected ₹29.70 lakh in penalties during the year, the report said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.