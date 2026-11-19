New Delhi:The Delhi government has reconstituted the governing councils of five language academies, appointing 101 members—including scholars, experts and cultural figures—to help preserve and promote the capital’s linguistic heritage, officials said on Wednesday.

The academies include the Hindi Academy, the Sanskrit Academy, the Garhwali, Kumaoni and Jaunsari Academy, the Maithili-Bhojpuri Academy and the Punjabi Academy. (Representative photo)

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The academies include the Hindi Academy, the Sanskrit Academy, the Garhwali, Kumaoni and Jaunsari Academy, the Maithili-Bhojpuri Academy and the Punjabi Academy.

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Art, Culture and Languages minister Kapil Mishra will chair all five academies, according to a statement from his office on Wednesday. The move was taken on the initiative of chief minister Rekha Gupta. The nominated members, excluding ex-officio members, will serve two years from the date of notification.

The Hindi Academy will have 20 members, with Anil Agravanshi as vice-chairperson. The Sanskrit Academy will have 18 members, with Yashveer Singh as vice-chairperson.

The Garhwali, Kumaoni and Jaunsari Academy will have 17 members, with Dheeraj Joshi as vice-chairperson. The Maithili-Bhojpuri Academy will have 22 members, with Bipin Bihari as vice-chairperson and the Punjabi Academy will have 24 members, with Impreet Singh Bakshi as vice-chairperson.

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{{^usCountry}} The principal secretary (finance) and secretary (art, culture and languages) will be ex-officio members of all five councils. The respective academy secretaries will serve as member secretaries. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The principal secretary (finance) and secretary (art, culture and languages) will be ex-officio members of all five councils. The respective academy secretaries will serve as member secretaries. {{/usCountry}}

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Mishra said the councils would work to enrich Delhi’s linguistic heritage and expand the academies’ cultural activities and grassroots outreach.