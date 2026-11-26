A Delhi-based salon owner was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly operating a shell firm and providing cybercriminals with a current bank account linked to the firm to dupe a person in Faridabad, police said on Thursday.
Police said the account was opened on the basis of the firm in which ₹2 lakh out of ₹1.08 crore duped from a Faridabad resident was routed.
The accused was identified as Mohammad Shahwez, a resident of South Delhi. He was arrested by a team of the Cybercrime (NIT) police station.
Police said 84 other complaints from different states had been registered against the bank account of the firm, Trident International, which belonged to Shahwez.
A resident of Sector 21 in Faridabad was allegedly duped of ₹1.08 crore between September and November 2025 on the pretext of investing in the stock market, police said.
The victim received a WhatsApp message from a person impersonating an employee of SBI Securities, who sent him a link to open a brokerage account.
The victim was later added to a WhatsApp group and lured into investing in the stock market with promises of high returns, Yashpal Yadav, public relations officer of Faridabad Police, said.{{/usCountry}}
The victim was later added to a WhatsApp group and lured into investing in the stock market with promises of high returns, Yashpal Yadav, public relations officer of Faridabad Police, said.{{/usCountry}}
“Between September and November 2025, the complainant transferred a total of ₹1.08 crore to different bank accounts. He later realised that he had fallen victim to cyber fraud, following which a case was registered at the Cybercrime (NIT) police station,” he added.
Yadav said that during the investigation, police found that ₹2 lakh of the defrauded amount had been transferred to the bank account of Trident International, of which Shahwez was the account holder.
“The accused was produced before a court and remanded in police custody for two days for further interrogation,” he said, adding that this was the fourth arrest in the case.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Debashish Karmakar is a principal correspondent with the Hindustan Times, Gurugram bureau. He has a vast journalistic experience of almost 14 years of covering crime, court, power, transport, administration, weather and other beats while working across various organisations. He has been covering Gurugram, Faridabad, Nuh, Palwal and other districts of southern Haryana for more than four and a half years. He has produced several breaking and exclusive stories while reporting from the ground where he maintains a strong presence on a daily basis. He writes news articles which are hard-hitting and accurate. With his strong bureaucratic sources, he frequently writes stories to expose the failure of the system forcing authorities to take necessary course-corrective steps. Besides crime, important convictions and court orders, he also writes on human-angle stories, on power issues and challenges faced by the residents on a daily basis in Gurugram and neighbouring areas. In the past, he worked for media houses like The Times of India, where he extensively reported on important government matters and daily proceedings at the Patna High Court. He has also worked in the electronic media and had done ground coverage on the Kedarnath deluge that wrecked Uttarakhand in 2013.
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