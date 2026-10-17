Delhi sees a rise in temperature, AQI slips to ‘moderate’; clear skies predicted

Delhi’s minimum temperature rose to 20 degrees Celsius on Saturday, 0.4 degrees above normal, a day after the national capital recorded satisfactory air quality, which slipped to the moderate category.

The minimum temperature at the Safdarjung weather station, Delhi’s base station, was 20 degrees Celsius, up 0.6 degrees from the previous day, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD) data. (ANI/ Representative)

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The minimum temperature at the Safdarjung weather station, Delhi’s base station, was 20 degrees Celsius, up 0.6 degrees from the previous day, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD) data.

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Delhi's air quality slipped to the moderate category with an Air Quality Index of 137 at 10.05 am. On Friday, the air quality was recorded in the satisfactory category with an AQI of 90.

Among other weather stations, the Ridge recorded a minimum temperature of 20.3 degrees Celsius, while Palam recorded 19.2 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature at Lodhi Road settled at 19.3 degrees Celsius, while Ayanagar recorded 19.1 degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperature at Safdarjung was recorded at 31.8 degrees Celsius on Friday, 1.4 degrees below normal. Palam recorded a maximum of 28.2 degrees Celsius, 5.2 degrees below normal.

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{{^usCountry}} No rainfall was recorded at the weather stations in the 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Saturday. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} No rainfall was recorded at the weather stations in the 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Saturday. {{/usCountry}}

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The IMD has forecast mainly clear skies for Saturday, with the maximum and minimum temperatures likely to hover around 33 degrees Celsius and 21 degrees Celsius, respectively.