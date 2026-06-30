Delhi set to launch new portal for EV subsidy next week

The Delhi government is set to launch an online portal early next week to enable buyers of eligible electric vehicles (EVs) to apply for purchase and scrapping incentives under the newly approved Delhi EV Policy, 2026. Under the policy, purchase incentives have been introduced for electric two-wheelers, three-wheelers and N1 category trucks, while separate scrapping incentives have been notified for buyers replacing older vehicles with electric ones.

Officials in the transport department said the portal is expected to be ready within the next four to five days, following which eligible beneficiaries will be able to submit their applications and receive the approved amount directly into their bank accounts through the direct benefit transfer (DBT) system.

Under the policy, purchase incentives have been introduced for electric two-wheelers, three-wheelers and N1 category trucks, while separate scrapping incentives have been notified for buyers replacing older vehicles with electric ones.

“Buyers seeking purchase incentives will have to upload the purchase certificate issued by the authorised dealer on the portal, along with the required documents. Once the application is verified, the eligible incentive amount will be transferred directly into the applicant’s bank account,” said a senior transport department official, asking not to be named.

Similarly, owners scrapping an older vehicle will have to upload the certificate issued by an authorised vehicle scrapping facility along with documents related to the purchase of the new electric vehicle to claim the scrapping incentive.

“The portal has been designed to ensure a transparent and seamless application process. Eligible applicants will be able to upload the required documents online, and after verification, the incentive amount will be transferred into their bank accounts,” the official quoted above said.

According to the EV policy, electric two-wheelers will be eligible for purchase incentives of up to ₹30,000 in the first year, ₹20,000 in the second year and ₹10,000 in the third year of the scheme. Electric three-wheelers will receive incentives of up to ₹50,000 in the first year, ₹30,000 in the second year and ₹20,000 in the third year. N1 electric trucks will be eligible for a purchase incentive of up to ₹1 lakh during the first year.

The policy also provides scrapping incentives of ₹10,000 for two-wheelers, ₹25,000 for three-wheelers, ₹1 lakh for four-wheelers, ₹50,000 for N1 trucks and ₹15,000 for Gramin Sewa vehicles, subject to the prescribed conditions.

Officials said the portal will soon have other information as well, such as realtime charging point availability, contact details of authorised scrapping vendors and vehicle dealerships and other details related to the new policy.

Officials clarified that buyers of electric cars and other vehicle categories not covered under the purchase incentive scheme will not have to apply through the portal. Instead, the exemption from road tax and registration fee will be provided automatically at the time of registration for eligible vehicles.

Under the policy, electric cars with an ex-showroom price of up to ₹30 lakh will continue to receive complete exemption from road tax and registration charges, reducing the upfront cost for buyers.

The transport department said detailed operational guidelines for the portal and the application process will be issued once the platform goes live.

Chief minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday said the Delhi EV Policy-2026, which comes into effect on July 1, marks a shift from the capital’s 2020 electric vehicle policy by combining purchase incentives with a phased mandatory transition to electric mobility across multiple vehicle categories until 2030.

“The previous government had introduced an EV policy in 2020 to promote electric vehicles in Delhi... What Delhi now needed was a comprehensive policy that would gradually transform the entire transport system towards electric mobility,” Gupta said.

From April 1, 2028, only electric two-wheelers will be registered in Delhi, while registration of new auto-rickshaws will be restricted to electric vehicles from January 1, 2027.

“The policy goes beyond offering incentives for purchasing electric vehicles and lays out a clear roadmap up to March 2030,” Gupta said.

The policy also introduces incentives for N1 electric goods vehicles, targets 30% electrification of school buses by 2030 and strengthens charging infrastructure, battery management and implementation through new institutional mechanisms headed by the transport minister and chief secretary.