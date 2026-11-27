New Delhi

The filing window, which began on August 31, ended on November 25. more less

The office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Delhi, received nearly 502,000 claims and objections until the deadline under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, following which the exercise of processing applications and disposing of notices issued to voters over mapping discrepancies and logical errors has started, according to data released by the CEO’s office on Thursday.

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The filing window, which began on August 31, ended on November 25. The CEO’s office said all forms received by the deadline will be disposed of by December 15, ahead of the publication of the final electoral roll, scheduled for December 22.

As per the data shared, 501,880 forms were received during the SIR period, while 525,990 applications were received before August 31. Under the SIR, 337,970 Form 6 applications for inclusion of names were filed, 631 Form 6A applications were filed, 37,038 Form 7 applications for deletion of names were filed, and 126,241 Form 8 applications for correction or shifting of entries were filed.

Before August 31, election authorities received 212,400 Form 6 applications, 1,351 Form 6 A applications, 51,471 Form 7 applications and 260,768 Form 8 applications.

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{{^usCountry}} Officials said that the election office has made progress in disposing of notices issued to voters whose details were flagged during the mapping exercise. As of November 26, of 3,314,032 electors under the “no-mapping” and “logical discrepancy” categories, 3,300,164 electors have been parked for inclusion in the final electoral roll, the CEO’s office said. This means that only 13,868 cases were yet to be parked for inclusion, according to the latest figures. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials said that the election office has made progress in disposing of notices issued to voters whose details were flagged during the mapping exercise. As of November 26, of 3,314,032 electors under the “no-mapping” and “logical discrepancy” categories, 3,300,164 electors have been parked for inclusion in the final electoral roll, the CEO’s office said. This means that only 13,868 cases were yet to be parked for inclusion, according to the latest figures. {{/usCountry}}

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The office also said it disposed of 303,353 Form 6 applications, 36,373 Form 7 applications and 276,498 Form 8 applications during the ongoing disposal process.

Meanwhile, the election office is also continuing a special drive to enrol voters whose names could not be included in the draft electoral roll because they were categorised as ASDD (Absent, Shifted, Dead and Duplicate).

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Under the drive, booth-level officers (BLOs) are visiting households to distribute enumeration forms to such electors. The distribution and collection exercise, which began on November 18, will continue until November 30. The forms will be disposed of by December 10, according to the schedule.

The CEO’s office said BLOs would make efforts to trace these electors in coordination with residents’ welfare associations and booth-level agents of recognised political parties. Forms are being delivered physically or through electronic means such as WhatsApp and SMS wherever contact details are available.

Electors can also download and submit enumeration forms through the ECINET app or the Election Commission’s website using the EPIC number they held before their names were deleted.

The office clarified that voters who have already submitted Form 6 do not need to submit a separate enumeration form, as their applications will be processed under the Election Commission’s November 3 instructions. Those willing to enrol as voters can fill Form 6 even now, but their applications will only be disposed of after the final roll is published.

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SIR began in Delhi on June 30. At the time, the electoral roll comprised 14.5 million people. The draft roll was released on August 31, removing nearly 4.76 million people – all under the absent, shifted, dead or duplicate (ASDD) categories.