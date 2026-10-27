New Delhi, Implementation of several welfare schemes for Scheduled Castes and Tribes in Delhi has been delayed because the Department of Social Welfare and SC/ST faces an acute shortage of officers and staff, officials said on Tuesday.

Delhi social welfare department faces staff crunch, delays implementation of schemes

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

An official said the shortage has affected several initiatives, including SC/ST schemes, scholarships, and the operationalisation of two hostels. He said the department is also struggling to revise existing welfare schemes as planned because of administrative constraints.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

He said the department also sent a letter to the Service Department in July, highlighting the shortage of officers and staff, saying it was adversely affecting welfare programmes and the operational readiness of the Nehru Boys Hostel and Kamla Nehru Girls Hostel.

"The department is currently facing an acute shortage of officers and staff, which is adversely affecting both the implementation of welfare programmes and the operational readiness of the hostels," the letter mentioned.

The official said the Minister for Welfare of SC/ST/OBC had directed that both hostels be made fully operational during the current year, making timely filling of vacant posts important to meet the target.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The letter sought priority in filling vacant positions, preferably within 15 days, through transfers, postings or other suitable administrative arrangements. According to the vacancy details provided in the letter, 13 of the 25 sanctioned posts across six categories were vacant, while 12 were filled. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The letter sought priority in filling vacant positions, preferably within 15 days, through transfers, postings or other suitable administrative arrangements. According to the vacancy details provided in the letter, 13 of the 25 sanctioned posts across six categories were vacant, while 12 were filled. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The department has one vacancy each for the deputy director and secretary of the Harijan Welfare Board, along with shortages in other posts. The department has three sanctioned posts for section officers, of which two were filled, while only three of five assistant section officer posts were occupied. Seven of the 13 junior assistant posts were also vacant, adding to the administrative burden.

He said files and proposals that would ordinarily take about a month to process were taking nearly three months because of the staff shortage. PTI SHB ASD

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.