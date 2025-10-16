Delhi special courts to hear cases against former MPs, MLAs

Three special courts in Delhi, originally set up to handle cases against sitting Members of Parliament (MPs) and Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) under the Commissions for Protection of Child Rights (CPCR) Act and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, will now also hear cases against former MPs and MLAs, a press statement from the office of the Delhi lieutenant governor (LG) said on Wednesday. These three courts are in addition to eight other courts already notified to handle offences against children, violations of child rights, and cases under the POCSO Act. (Representational image)

The development follows LG Vinai Kumar Saxena’s approval of the Delhi government’s proposal to expand the jurisdiction of the three courts, which are located at the Rouse Avenue Courts in central Delhi.

“In July 2023, Saxena had approved the setting up of three designated special courts to deal with cases against MPs and MLAs under the CPCR Act, 2005, and the POCSO Act, 2012, at the Rouse Avenue Courts. This notification came following the Delhi High Court’s direction in 2020. However, the previous Kejriwal government delayed the notification for more than three years,” the statement said.

These three courts are in addition to eight other courts already notified to handle offences against children, violations of child rights, and cases under the POCSO Act. Officials said the move will strengthen the legal framework for faster trials and ensure that lawmakers—past or present—are held accountable in cases involving child rights violations or offences against children.