Delhi Startup Policy: Kejriwal promises aid for budding entrepreneurs | Details here

Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday launched the 'Delhi Startup Policy' under which the government aims to promote entrepreneurship in the national capital by providing financial assistance to build a successful business.

Under the new policy, the government will also form a 20-member task force which will assist budding entrepreneurs in setting up their businesses.

The panel will have chartered accountants, lawyers, government officers, academics and trade representatives. It will also decide on registration applications from startups. Hope the "policy will lead to a boom in the start-up sector in Delhi," Kejriwal said in the virtual briefing.

"The government will provide financial help to startups through collateral-free loans, financial parts of rent and employee salaries. It will form a panel of agencies and experts to provide free help to new start-ups in trademark registration and fulfilling other formalities," the chief minister also said.

The ongoing "Business Blaster" programme, which is currently being run in Delhi government schools, will be extended to students of state-run colleges so that they can work on their business ideas with seed money from the government, the chief minister said. With this, college students will be allowed to take leave for one-two years to focus on their business.

"Creating entrepreneurs and business leaders out of our youth is a subject very close to my heart. Our youth has tremendous potential. Given the right opportunities, they can compete with anyone in the world. Not just India, we will see Delhi become the startup destination of the world," he also said.

