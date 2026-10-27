New Delhi, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Tuesday that the city government is working to install one lakh smart streetlights and 50,000 CCTV cameras to improve women's safety.

Delhi to install 1 lakh smart streetlights, 50,000 CCTV cameras for women's safety: CM Gupta

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Gupta announced this while inaugurating the Centenary Academic Building, Computer Centre and Skill Development Centre at Daulat Ram College of Delhi University. Addressing students at the event, the chief minister said every girl in Delhi should be able to pursue her dreams without fear. She asserted that the government stood with them to protect their safety, dignity and rights.

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She said the proposed smart streetlights would be connected to a Control and Command Centre, enabling authorities to identify faulty lights and ensure their repair within a stipulated timeframe. She said planning is underway to install 50,000 new CCTV cameras to strengthen surveillance across the city.

Gupta said women's safety should not rest solely on women and called for a change in societal attitudes. Instead of imposing restrictions on girls, she said boys and men should be taught to respect women.

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{{^usCountry}} A former student of Daulat Ram College, Gupta recalled that her journey in public life began when she became the general secretary of the college students' union. She said her experience in student politics helped her understand people's problems and inspired her to resolve them. She said it was satisfying to address issues now on a wider scale that she had earlier raised for student welfare. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A former student of Daulat Ram College, Gupta recalled that her journey in public life began when she became the general secretary of the college students' union. She said her experience in student politics helped her understand people's problems and inspired her to resolve them. She said it was satisfying to address issues now on a wider scale that she had earlier raised for student welfare. {{/usCountry}}

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Emphasising the importance of technical education and practical skills, the chief minister said education should go beyond obtaining a degree to equip young people to face life's challenges and become self-reliant. During her visit, Gupta inspected the Faculty Reading Room, seminar room, Shri Ramalaya in the library, and the recycling and bakery units on the campus. She also discussed the need to renovate the college auditorium and assured the institution of her cooperation.

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She launched the 'Miss DRC Talent Hunt', encouraging students to showcase their abilities and participate in extracurricular activities with confidence. Students of the Mahila Vikas Samiti demonstrated self-defence techniques during the programme. Appreciating their efforts, Gupta said such training helped girls prepare for difficult situations while building confidence and courage. Urging students to speak up against harassment and intimidation, she asked them to trust their judgement, make their own decisions and pursue their chosen paths fearlessly.

Delhi University Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh, Daulat Ram College Principal Savita Roy, college governing body chairman Mukul Gupta and other dignitaries, faculty members and students attended the event.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.