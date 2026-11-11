New Delhi, The Delhi Tourism department is set to get a swanky new head office in the heart of Connaught Place, with a proposed ₹150-crore office building coming up on the vacant space beside the iconic Coffee Home, a popular food stop established in 1989.

Delhi Tourism to get ₹150-crore office beside iconic 1989 Coffee Home in CP

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The new building will come up on the open space within the existing premises on Baba Kharak Singh Road, without affecting Coffee Home, which will continue to operate from its present location, an official said.

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The proposed building will be used to accommodate the staff of the Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation , which operates Coffee Home, and provide them with essential facilities. The corporation has cited a shortage of adequate and suitable office space for the project.

The building is expected to have a plinth area of around 17,000 to 17,500 square metres. Its tentative configuration includes two basement levels, a ground floor and 12 upper floors. The final design and layout will depend on feasibility, building rules and statutory approvals, according to the corporation.

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{{^usCountry}} DTTDC has invited bids to appoint an architect consultant for comprehensive architectural design and engineering planning for the project. The estimated construction cost has been pegged at ₹150 crore. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} DTTDC has invited bids to appoint an architect consultant for comprehensive architectural design and engineering planning for the project. The estimated construction cost has been pegged at ₹150 crore. {{/usCountry}}

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The selected consultant will conduct surveys, prepare the architectural design and draw up a detailed project report, including cost estimates. The scope of work will also cover structural requirements and essential facilities such as electricity, fire safety, lifts, water management, landscaping and parking, it said.

As per the tender schedule, a pre-bid meeting is slated for November 16, while the last date for submitting bids is November 25. Technical bids will be opened the same day, with presentations scheduled for December 1.

Established in 1989, Coffee Home has remained a familiar food stop for people visiting Connaught Place, particularly office-goers and local residents looking for reasonably priced meals. The outlet is known for its freshly brewed filter coffee and South Indian dishes.

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Its popular offerings include masala dosa, vegetable uttapam and sambhar vada, besides a range of hot and cold beverages.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.