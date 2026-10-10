Delhi Traffic Police issues diversion plan ahead of CJP protest on October 11: Check affected routes

The traffic on some key routes in Delhi will remain impacted on Sunday, October 11, as the Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory citing ‘law and order’ situation in view of the Cockroach Janta Party's Jantar Mantar march. The diversions on key routes will kick in at 6 am on Sunday and remain in effect till further notice, the traffic police said.

A deserted view of Delhi Police barricades placed near the Jantar Mantar area amid tight security arrangements for the CJP protest, in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI)

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Listing out the routes where traffic might be impacted, the traffic police advised people to keep extra travel time in hand if heading towards railway stations, ISBTs, or the airport via New Delhi and Central Delhi.

“Traffic management measures are dynamic and will be relaxed or regulated based on real-time ground assessment,” the Delhi Traffic Police said in a post on X, advising people to avoid ‘non-essential travel’.

Traffic movement will remain affected on the following routes:

Round About Shankar Road-Vande Matram ‘T’ Point towards New Delhi

Dhaula Kuan Flyover

Round About Jhandewalan

Round About Panchkuian

Round About Mandi House

Dr Dinesh Nandini Dalmia Chowk (W-Point)

Ram Charan Aggarwal Chowk (A-Point)

Minto Road/Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg

Guru Nanak Chowk

Chemsford Road – Outer Circle Connaught Place T-Point

Bharion Road- MGM (Ring Road) T-Poin

Lodhi Road Flyover

Round About Neela Gumbad

Madarsa T- Point

Round About Samrat Hotel

Sardar Patel Marg- Panchsheel Marg Crossing

Under Bhikaji Kama Place

Under Moti Bagh Flyover

Ring Road-San Martin Marg T-Point

Round About Ashoka Road – Jantar Mantar Road

Round About Windsor Palace

Tolstoy-Janpath Crossing

Round About Rail Bhawan

Jai Singh Road – Sansad Marg Crossing

Outer Circle Connaught Place -Barakhamba Road T-Point

Round About Gol Dak Khana

Round About Patel Chowk

Jai Singh Road – Ashoka Road T-Point

Round About RML Hospital

Outer Circle Connaught Place - Sansad Marg T-Point

What the Delhi Traffic Police said on traffic diversions

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{{^usCountry}} The Delhi Traffic Police asked commuters to follow its social media handles and website for traffic updates in view of the diversions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Delhi Traffic Police asked commuters to follow its social media handles and website for traffic updates in view of the diversions. {{/usCountry}}

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Stringent traffic curbs in Delhi amid anti-CEC stir

Stringent traffic restrictions came into force across the national capital from 6 am on Saturday ahead of a protest at Jantar Mantar by the CJP, with diversions planned at several points across Delhi.

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Police personnel were out in large numbers across the capital, manning barricades and keeping a close watch on vehicular movement as security was stepped up ahead of the demonstration. The heightened security comes amid traffic curbs, metro restrictions, train cancellations and a mobile internet suspension in parts of the national capital.

Delhi Traffic Police has warned of disruptions around Connaught Place, Mandi House, Jantar Mantar, Patel Chowk and other key intersections in central Delhi. The diversions, which began at 6 am, will be regulated according to the prevailing law and order situation.