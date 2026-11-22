The Delhi Traffic Police on Saturday said it has identified 1,421 vehicles that each have more than 100 pending challans for violations committed since 2015, and has asked the transport department to act against their owners. The action could include cancelling permits and driving licences.

Zone-1 covers the northern, eastern and central traffic ranges, while Zone-2 oversees the southern, western and New Delhi ranges. (Sonu Mehta/HT Photo) more less

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More than half of them, 723, are commercial vehicles; 600 are private cars, 85 are two-wheelers and 13 belong to other categories, the traffic police said.

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Vehicle's details, including ownership, have been sent to the transport department for action.

Transport department may cancel permits and driving licences

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{{^usCountry}} “The transport department’s action may include cancellation of the permits of the commercial vehicles and cancellation of driving licences of the violators,” said additional commissioner of police (Zone-1 traffic) Vijayanta Goyal Arya. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The transport department’s action may include cancellation of the permits of the commercial vehicles and cancellation of driving licences of the violators,” said additional commissioner of police (Zone-1 traffic) Vijayanta Goyal Arya. {{/usCountry}}

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The count covers only one of the traffic police’s two zones. Zone-1 spans the northern, eastern and central ranges, three of the city’s six traffic ranges. According to Arya, officers in the zone used data mining to find vehicles with more than 100 pending challans for violations committed within its jurisdiction.

The vehicles’ details, including ownership, have been sent to the transport department for action under the Motor Vehicles Act and other applicable rules, the traffic police said. A senior traffic police officer said the matter has been taken up with the Delhi transport commissioner, with a request to consider each vehicle’s violation history when acting against its registered owner.

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“The concern extends beyond the number of challans. Each challan records an individual violation, while the enforcement history of a vehicle shows how often violations have recurred,” Arya said. The frequency of violations in the cases referred warranted closer examination, she added, particularly because of the risk that repeated disregard of traffic rules posed to pedestrians, cyclists and other motorists.

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Traffic police sends vehicle and ownership details to transport department

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The vehicles include those registered in Delhi and in other states, Arya said, and the transport department has started issuing notices to the owners of the Delhi-registered ones.

A senior transport department official, who did not wish to be identified, said, “We will have to study the data they have shared with us. A challan goes to the court 90 days after it is issued. Then, the matter becomes sub judice. We will also have to consult the law department on it. We might have to seek more details of vehicles from police. For vehicles registered in other states, we will write to the police to approach the respective transport authorities there.”

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For vehicles registered elsewhere, Arya said, the transport authorities may inform their counterparts in the states concerned. If the Delhi transport department writes back to the traffic police about these vehicles, the police will ask those states’ transport departments to act against the owners.

“The objective is to prevent further violations by ensuring that cases of persistent non-compliance receive follow-up from both the traffic enforcement and transport authorities,” Arya said.

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Police urges owners to review vehicle challan records

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In a statement on Saturday, the traffic police also asked registered owners to review their vehicles’ challan history. “Where a vehicle is used by several drivers, owners are urged to bring recurring violations to the attention of those driving it and take steps to prevent their recurrence. The cooperation of vehicle owners and drivers is essential to making Delhi’s roads safer for all,” the statement said.

Each traffic zone is headed by an additional commissioner of police, and Zone-2 covers the southern, western and New Delhi ranges. The two zones together have 15 districts and 50 circles. A deputy commissioner of police heads each range, and assistant commissioners and inspectors head the districts and circles.