New Delhi, The Delhi Traffic Police has decided to intensify checks at the city's borders and alternative entry routes to prevent vehicles violating the Graded Response Action Plan restrictions from entering the national capital, officials said on Friday.

Delhi Traffic Police to step up vehicle restriction efforts under GRAP

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The decision was taken at an inter-state coordination meeting held on November 12, chaired by Deputy Commissioner of Police Sachin Kumar Singhal, with officials from Haryana's Jhajjar, Sonipat and Bahadurgarh districts participating.

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The meeting focused on ensuring strict implementation of the directions issued by the Commission for Air Quality Management and strengthening enforcement of vehicle-related restrictions under GR. An earlier coordination meeting on the issue was held on October 28, police said.

During the meeting, officers were asked to ensure adequate police deployment at border entry points, alternative routes and entry loops to identify, intercept and divert vehicles that do not comply with the prescribed restrictions.

The traffic police will also intensify checks for valid Pollution Under Control certificates and take strict action against vehicles violating applicable restrictions on 10-year-old diesel and 15-year-old petrol vehicles, in accordance with the Supreme Court and National Green Tribunal orders.

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{{^usCountry}} The meeting also discussed measures to prevent interstate buses violating GR directions from entering Delhi. Wherever feasible, such buses should be stopped at their originating points, police said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The meeting also discussed measures to prevent interstate buses violating GR directions from entering Delhi. Wherever feasible, such buses should be stopped at their originating points, police said. {{/usCountry}}

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To improve public awareness, digital display screens will be installed at strategic diversion points to inform commuters about GR restrictions and alternative routes. Public address systems will also be set up at border points to disseminate information among motorists and commuters.

The participating officers were further asked to organise meetings with transporters and bus operators to sensitise them about the restrictions and ensure that drivers are made aware of the applicable regulations.

The officers were directed to maintain close coordination with their counterparts in neighbouring states to ensure that no vehicle violating the applicable CAQM directions enters Delhi, police said.

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.