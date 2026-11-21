New Delhi: The University of Delhi conferred digital degrees on 1,72,668 students across undergraduate, postgraduate and PhD programmes at its 103rd convocation ceremony on Friday.

The university also presented 163 gold and silver medals to meritorious students (ANI) more less

The university also presented 163 gold and silver medals to meritorious students. Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal attended as the chief guest.

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Addressing the students, Goyal encouraged them to dream big and contribute actively to the vision of 2047 Viksit Bharat.

“Today, you leave DU empowered with a degree. Along with the power this degree confers, you must also carry with you a sense of duty and responsibility,” Goyal said.

He added,“It is our collective responsibility to contribute to India’s resolve to become a developed nation by 2047.”

Degrees were also awarded to students enrolled in the Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB) and the School of OpenLearning (SOL). These included 1,60,438 undergraduate and 11,758 postgraduate programmes. A total of 472 scholars received PhD degrees, including 245 women and 227 men.

University vice-chancellor Yogesh Singh urged students to balance personal ambitions with the needs and aspirations of the nation.

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{{^usCountry}} “Keep a spirit of patriotism in your lives as the core essence of education, and remember that no idea is greater than the nation. Any concept that does not serve the national interest should be discarded without delay,” Singh added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Keep a spirit of patriotism in your lives as the core essence of education, and remember that no idea is greater than the nation. Any concept that does not serve the national interest should be discarded without delay,” Singh added. {{/usCountry}}