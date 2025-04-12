Delhi women may get 30K subsidy on e-vehicles

The Delhi government plans to offer ₹30,000 to women residents of Delhi upon the purchase of an electric two-wheeler on a conditional basis as part of its broader strategy to promote Electric Vehicle (EV) uptake in the national capital. The proposal is part of the draft EV policy 2.0, a copy of which HT has seen. The draft policy mentions that an incentive of ₹ 10,000/kWh upto ₹ 30,000 will be offered on purchase of electric two-wheelers for all women residents of Delhi having a valid driving licence. (REUTERS)

The Delhi EV policy 2020 expired in August 2023 and has been on extension since then with a new policy likely to be introduced by mid-April. Transport minister Pankaj Singh told HT that the draft is ready and is awaiting a final cabinet approval.

To be sure, the modality of the ₹30,000 subsidy was not disclosed.

The draft policy mentions that an incentive of ₹10,000/kWh upto ₹30,000 will be offered on purchase of electric two-wheelers for all women residents of Delhi having a valid driving licence. The incentive will be given to the first 10,000 applicants.

Officials aware of the policy details said that this only one of the incentives that the government plans to offer to the city residents.

“There are multiple other fiscal incentives for increasing EV uptake. The government is also likely to continue the exemption of road tax and registration fee for EVs. Some of the goods vehicle categories may also be exempted from prohibition on plying and idle parking on identified roads,” a transport department official said, asking not to be named.

The transport department will also help with interest subvention scheme for various categories of two- three- and four-wheelers. Electric three-wheeler goods carriers (L5N) will be eligible for incentives of ₹10,000 per kWh, up to ₹45,000, while electric four-wheeler goods carriers (N1 category) will receive up to ₹75,000.

In addition, the registered owners who scrap their fossil fuel-driven two-wheelers will be eligible for an additional incentive of ₹10,000 provided the scrapped vehicle is not older than 12 years. A scrapping incentive of ₹20,000 is also likely to be given to those scrapping old ICE (Internal Combustion Engines) auto-rickshaws that are less than 12 years old.

HT had earlier reported that the policy may mandate that all CNG auto-rickshaws completing 10 years of registration during the policy period must be replaced with e-autos. In such cases, a replacement incentive of ₹1,00,000 per vehicle will also be provided.

The draft policy also recommends phasing out fossil fuel-driven vehicles carrying solid waste deployed in large numbers by the civic bodies and city buses. Similarly, it recommends that no diesel, petrol, CNG three-wheeler registration will be allowed in case of goods carriers from August 15, 2025.

HT had earlier also reported that as per the proposals in the new policy, every household that plans to buy a third vehicle will have to mandatorily opt for EV and that over 18000 charging points would be set up at every five kilometres in the city. The proposals also include EV charging points for at least 20% of the parking space in all new buildings. For older buildings, 5% of the total parking space is to facilitate charging infrastructure for EVs.