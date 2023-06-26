Boy filmed masturbating outside girls PG in Delhi; women's panel summons police

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) issued a notice to the Delhi police on Monday in the case of an alleged sexual harassment complaint filed by a resident of a paying guest (PG) facility in the national capital. Panel's chief Swati Maliwal took to Twitter to share a disturbing video of the incident which happened around midnight of June 12. Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal.

The complaint received by DCW stated that the incident happened outside a PG facility in north Delhi's Hudson Lane, when the resident was standing with her friends on the balcony. A man outside the facility was constantly staring at them and indulged in the obscene acts while standing on the road.

Consequently, a notice was sent to the Delhi police on June 19 seeking an action taken report (ATR) in the matter, news agency PTI reported. However, the Delhi Police failed to file a reply.

On Monday, DCW asked the police for the ATR report. “We received two complaints that a boy masturbates outside Girls PG standing on the road at night. Both the videos seem to be of the same person. Issued attendance summons to Delhi Police and asked for Action Taken report. This matter is very serious,” Maliwal tweeted, sharing two clips of the incident with a trigger warning about its disturbing contents.

The commission also asked the SHO of Maurice Nagar to appear before the DCW on June 28 and sought an ATR report.

In 2021, the crime rate against women increased by nearly 15% as per the National Crime Records Bureau data. Delhi topped the list of crimes against women among the Union territories, with more than 14,000 cases registered in 2021, NCRB said.

(With agency inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON