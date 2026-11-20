New Delhi, Following a series of incidents involving animal deaths, an animal escaping from its enclosure and concerns over animal safety at the National Zoological Park, the Delhi Zoo is set to install 488 CCTV cameras across its premises to strengthen monitoring.

Delhi Zoo to install 488 CCTV cameras after series of animal deaths, escape incidents

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The move comes after several incidents reported at the zoo this year raised questions over the monitoring of animal enclosures, timely intervention and the functioning of its existing surveillance arrangements. The new camera network is expected to improve oversight of animal movement and activities across the facility, an official said.

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The proposed system will comprise 488 cameras of different types, including bullet cameras, dome cameras and pan-tilt-zoom cameras. These will be connected to recording and storage systems, allowing footage to be monitored, stored and accessed whenever required, he said.

The PTZ cameras will offer the ability to move horizontally and vertically and zoom in on specific areas, allowing staff to observe animal enclosures and other locations more closely, he said and added this will help monitor activities across larger spaces without relying only on fixed camera angles.

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{{^usCountry}} The official further said that the bullet and dome cameras will provide additional coverage at different locations within the zoo. While bullet cameras are generally used for focused monitoring of specific areas, dome cameras can provide wider coverage, helping staff keep an eye on different sections of the premises. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The official further said that the bullet and dome cameras will provide additional coverage at different locations within the zoo. While bullet cameras are generally used for focused monitoring of specific areas, dome cameras can provide wider coverage, helping staff keep an eye on different sections of the premises. {{/usCountry}}

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The system will also support features such as motion detection, remote viewing, video recording and playback. These facilities can help staff review footage when an unusual movement or incident is reported and establish what happened in a particular enclosure or area, he added.

The estimated cost of the project is ₹34.27 lakh. The comprehensive annual maintenance contract will also cover nearly 13 km of existing optical fibre and power cable networks, along with associated equipment, to ensure the surveillance system remains operational.

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He further said that a qualified CCTV and network engineer will be deployed for routine maintenance and complaint handling.

According to the official, the camera installation is part of the zoo's broader modernisation efforts, which also seek to improve its infrastructure and management systems. A stronger surveillance network could help officials monitor animal enclosures more closely, identify unusual situations and respond faster when an incident is reported.

The decision comes against the backdrop of several incidents reported at the zoo this year. One of the incidents involved a jackal escaping from the zoo, raising concerns about how the animal managed to get out of the facility and whether existing monitoring arrangements could have helped prevent the escape.

In another incident, a complaint alleged that a jackal was killed inside a cave near the bear enclosure using fire and chilli powder. The complaint raised questions over the circumstances of the animal's death and alleged that the matter was not investigated impartially.

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The complaint also referred to CCTV footage, statements of employees and other records and sought an independent inquiry into the incident. It alleged shortcomings in the departmental investigation and questioned whether adequate action had been taken to establish responsibility.

Another incident involved the death of a Chinkara at the zoo. A complaint raised concerns over possible gaps in the animal's health monitoring and veterinary care, questioning whether timely medical attention and proper monitoring could have prevented the death.

Concerns were also raised over a white tiger that suffered an injury to its hind leg and underwent surgery that was reportedly unsuccessful. The matter brought attention to the animal's treatment and the medical care provided at the zoo.

These incidents, taken together, have brought the zoo's animal monitoring, safety arrangements and response mechanisms under scrutiny. The proposed CCTV network is expected to strengthen surveillance, although its effectiveness will ultimately depend on regular monitoring and timely action by zoo authorities, the official added.

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