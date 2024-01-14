close_game
News / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi's air quality 'severe' again, anti-pollution panel reimposes restrictions under GRAP 3

Delhi's air quality 'severe' again, anti-pollution panel reimposes restrictions under GRAP 3

ByHT News Desk
Jan 14, 2024 11:37 AM IST

A blinding layer of fog shrouded the Indo-Gangetic plains in North India on Sunday, with visibility levels plunging to zero metres at several places.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Sunday reimposed restrictions under the stage-3 of anti-pollution measures GRAP, banning all non-essential construction work and plying of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel vehicles in Delhi-NCR, the air quality in the national capital and NCR returned severe again.

All non-essential construction work and plying of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel vehicles has been banned in Delhi-NCR (PTI file)
“CAQM Sub-Committee for operationalization of GRAP called on an emergency meeting today morning in view of sudden deterioration of air quality of Delhi-NCR from last evening. The Sub-Committee decides to invoke 8 point action plan as per Stage-III of revised GRAP in the entire NCR with immediate effect,” the panel said.

On Sunbday morning, Delhi continued to reel under severe cold conditions as the minimum temperature dropped to 3.5 degrees Celsius – this winter's lowest – and a thick layer of fog was seen in several parts of the city, weather officials said.

This was a marginal dip from Saturday's 3.6 degrees Celsius and Friday's 3.9 degrees Celsius – both of which were the season's lowest on the day. Delhi's minimum temperature recorded on Sunday was four notches below the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

As many as nine flights were diverted at the Delhi airport due to bad weather, according to an official. These flights, including an international flight, were diverted to Jaipur between 4.30am to 10.30am.

The international flight that was initially diverted to Mumbai due to bad weather was later re-routed to Jaipur, the official said. A thick layer of fog shrouded Delhi and other parts of North India on Sunday, with visibility levels plunging to zero metres at several places.

The Palam Observatory near the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi reported dense fog with visibility levels plunging to zero metres by 5 am.

(With inputs from agencies)

