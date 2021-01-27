Delhi’s air quality very poor, likely to improve marginally today

The air quality on Wednesday remained in the “very poor” category with the average hourly air quality index (AQI) at 7am recording 316.

Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) recordings show that the overall AQI of Delhi on Tuesday was 330, in the “very poor” zone. This was a slight slip from Monday’s AQI of 323, which was also in the “very poor” category.

The Union ministry of earth science’s air quality monitoring centre, System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (Safar), said that there is a possibility of improvement from Wednesday.

“A marginal increase in ventilation index is forecasted, AQI is likely to marginally improve, but stay within the ‘very poor’ category on January 27. The AQI is likely to stay in the ‘very poor’ category on January 28 and January 29,” the Safar forecast said.