New Delhi

In its report filed jointly with the State Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA), Delhi, the DPCC said inspections on March 25 at Biotic Waste Solutions in Jahangirpuri and SMS Water Grace at the Delhi Jal Board’s Nilothi sewage treatment plant revealed deficiencies in waste segregation, incinerator operations, effluent treatment, worker safety and statutory record-keeping. (Representative photo)

Delhi’s two common biomedical waste treatment facilities (CBWTFs), which have an installed capacity to treat 62.8 tonnes of biomedical waste daily, were found flouting several environmental norms during inspections by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC). One facility continued to emit thick black smoke and failed to segregate waste properly even during a follow-up inspection, according to a status report submitted to the National Green Tribunal (NGT).

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

In its report filed jointly with the State Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA), Delhi, the DPCC said inspections on March 25 at Biotic Waste Solutions in Jahangirpuri and SMS Water Grace at the Delhi Jal Board’s Nilothi sewage treatment plant revealed deficiencies in waste segregation, incinerator operations, effluent treatment, worker safety and statutory record-keeping.

The inspection at SMS Water Grace found thick black smoke emanating from its incinerator, with primary and secondary chamber temperatures recorded at 1,400°C and 1,200°C, respectively. The team also found non-functional autoclaves, workers handling biomedical waste without adequate protective equipment and untreated effluent allegedly being bypassed through a hose pipe.

Delhi has two operational common biomedical waste processing plants, which are used to scientifically dispose of biomedical waste from healthcare facilities that lack in-house processing facilities.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} A joint re-inspection on July 27 found that Biotic Waste Solutions had rectified all 11 deficiencies identified earlier. However, SMS Water Grace continued to be non-compliant on three significant parameters: thick black smoke from its incinerator stack, mixing of different categories of biomedical waste at the unloading area, and inadequate treatment of effluent. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A joint re-inspection on July 27 found that Biotic Waste Solutions had rectified all 11 deficiencies identified earlier. However, SMS Water Grace continued to be non-compliant on three significant parameters: thick black smoke from its incinerator stack, mixing of different categories of biomedical waste at the unloading area, and inadequate treatment of effluent. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The treated water at its outlet was visibly grey. DPCC also found no flow meter at the plant’s inlet and called for further testing of the effluent. The facility was subsequently issued another show-cause notice on September 14, proposing closure and withdrawal of its authorisation.

DPCC has also flagged alerts generated by online continuous emission monitoring systems (OCEMS) at both facilities concerning incinerator chamber temperatures and carbon dioxide concentrations. On October 19, it directed both operators to undertake corrective measures. The report was filed in response to an NGT application raising concerns over environmental compliance, monitoring and regulatory action at the facilities.