Delhi's Covid-19 tally marginally rises with 3,028 cases, positivity rate below 5%

After maintaining a stable declining trend in its single-day Covid-19 cases, Delhi on Wednesday witnessed a marginal uptick with 3,028 fresh infections, according to the health bulletin data. On Tuesday, the national capital logged 2,683 new cases, down from 3,674 on Monday. The cumulative case count of Delhi has climbed to 18,35,979 after Wednesday's infections, the bulletin data showed.

Fresh recoveries further dipped to 4,679 from Tuesday's 4,837, taking the total number of patients who recuperated from Covid-19 to 17,95,190. The national capital logged the same number of new fatalities in the last 24 hours as that of Tuesday after 27 patients succumbed to the disease. The death toll of Delhi has now touched 25,919, the bulletin data revealed.

Case positivity rate of the city dropped below 5 per cent for the first time in a month, with it reaching 4.73 per cent on Wednesday. On Tuesday, the positivity rate was recorded at 5.09 per cent, down from 6.37 per cent the day before.

The number of Covid-19 tests conducted across the national capital saw a major spike on Wednesday. A total of 63,982 RT-PCR and Rapid Antigen tests were carried out, up from 52,736 on Tuesday. Further, hospitalisation rates in the city continued the decline and reached 1,400 on Wednesday.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) will on Friday (February 4) conduct a virtual meeting, chaired by lieutenant governor and committee chairman Anil Baijal. Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal will also attend the meeting, news agency ANI reported. It is expected that the DDMA will discuss the reopening of educational institutions, including schools and colleges, in the national capital that remain shut in the national capital.

Notably, in its previous meeting, the DDMA decided to lift weekend curfew from the city and also allowed restautants, bars and cinemas to operate at 50 per cent capacity. The night curfew between 10pm and 5am, however, remains in place.